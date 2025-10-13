I used Vivo's X300 and X300 Pro — they're the ultimate 200MP camera upgrade

There's no question that Vivo's X200 Pro continues one of the best phones of 2025. The design is elegant, it has top-notch hardware, a massive battery, and of the best camera systems on any phone today. I liked the X200 Pro so much that I used it more than any other device this year.

If there was one thing that Vivo needed to address, it was the software. While Funtouch OS 15 got a fresh coat of paint, it was clear that the interface was lagging behind OriginOS, Vivo's China-exclusive software.

With the X300 and X300 Pro, Vivo is addressing that issue — these devices mark the global debut of OriginOS. There are other changes to the X300 and X300 Pro that make the phones stand out from their predecessors. I used both the X300 and X300 Pro for the better part of a day ahead of the global launch in Shanghai, China; I got the Chinese unit of the X300, and the global model of the X300 Pro that will make its way to select regions globally in the coming weeks.

While Vivo didn't share global pricing just yet, we know what these devices cost in China. The X300 starts at 4,399RMB ($618), and the X300 Pro debuts at 5,299RMB ($745). Both phones start with 256GB of storage, and go up to 1TB.

Same great design, even better

Vivo hasn't changed the design of the X300 Pro too much, and it looks similar to its predecessor. That's a good thing, and what I like is that mid-frame has a matte texture now, making it easier to hold and use the device. On that note, the back also has a matte finish, and the in-hand feel is noticeably better than the X200 Pro. The phone gets the same 6.78-inch AMOLED panel as last time, and it is just as vibrant.

A new hardware addition is the shortcut button on the left. Vivo doesn't call it the Action Button, but it may as well have — it is nearly identical to what's available on the iPhone 17 Pro. The button lets you toggle ring/vibrate modes, launch the camera or flashlight, record notes, and transcribe in real-time among many others.

What's good to see is that there's a double press gesture that lets you assign a secondary action to the button. While that's convenient, what I don't like is the settings interface that lets you customize the button; it is a wholesale copy of what you get in iOS.

Outside of that, the design itself is broadly the same. The X300 Pro is a smidgen shorter and narrower than the X200 Pro, and coming in at 7.9mm, it is thinner as well. However, I didn't notice that because of the oversized camera island that dominates the design at the back. The island juts out considerably, but it is centered, so there isn't any wobble when using the phone.

Cameras that shine

In fact, the camera island is nearly identical to that on the X200 Ultra, and this is by design. Vivo is rolling out its external lens attachment and camera grip this time on the X300 Pro, and as far as I can make out, it is the same as the X200 Ultra — I'll have to put both phones next to each other to confirm, but in terms of usability, they're identical.

To accommodate the lens and the custom case, Vivo made the requisite changes to the camera island of the X300 Pro. It isn't just the design either — the X300 Pro gets new cameras at the back, with Vivo aiming to outmatch the X200 Pro.

The X300 Pro gets a new 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-828 imaging sensor (the X200Pro had the LYT-818), and what's even more interesting is the 200MP telephoto lens, which now has a heavily customized Samsung HPB module. The wide-angle lens is still the 50MP JN1, which is unchanged for two years now. You get the same JN1 module acting as the selfie lens as well, similar to last year.

The result of all of this is a device that outshines just about any other phone around today. I took a few photos with the X300 Pro, and it is line with the X200 Pro, with the tele lens delivering better shots at higher zoom levels. I'll reserve judgement until I've used the phone for an extended amount of time, but I'm impressed after just a day of using the X300 Pro to shoot photos.

Vivo is doing a great job with video as well, and the X300 Pro lets you shoot 4K120 10-bit Log video and 4K120 Dolby Vision via all the rear cameras.

What's notable is that the regular X300 also gets the 200MP Samsung HPB module, but on that device, it's being used as the main camera, with a 50MP tele alongside. The X300 has the same design and internals as the Pro model, and outside of the cameras, a smaller 6.31-inch AMOLED panel and 6,040mAh battery, there aren't any differences.

The hardware you deserve

Coming to the hardware, the X300 Pro runs MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9500, and it holds its own against what Qualcomm is offering this year. Vivo is once again rolling out the device in a single 16GB/512GB configuration globally, and I would have liked to see the 1TB model debut outside China.

Vivo phones have always delivered great battery life, and the X300 Pro is taking things to a whole new level in this area. The phone has a gargantuan 6,510mAh battery, with the brand noting that changes to the software and better battery management means it should hold up against phones with 7,500mAh batteries. While that sounds like a tall claim, the X300 Pro should have no trouble lasting two days between charges — I already get a day and a half with my X200 Pro, and that has a 6,000mAh battery.

Interestingly, the X300 Pro gets eSIM integration — at least on the global model — and that makes it convenient while traveling.

The origin of something great

Thankfully, the X300 and X300 Pro come with Android 16 out of the box, and it's good to see Vivo launch OriginOS globally. The software just feels better to use than Funtouch OS, and it has a modern design that looks good. It tends to feel a little like iOS 26 at times thanks to the translucent effects, but outside of that, I'm enjoying using the interface.

With the X300 Pro, it's clear that Vivo is building on its predecessor's strengths by delivering an even better camera system. I'm excited to put the phone through its paces, and I'll detail how it holds up in real-world use in my review.