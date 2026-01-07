What you need to know

New OnePlus 15T rumors suggest the phone could arrive with a "maximum" 7,500mAh battery and a 50MP telephoto lens.

A Chinese tipster claims that the phone might also strive for an April launch in China, which would make sense, as the 13T hit a similar window.

Older rumors claim the 15T might sport the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship SoC and a 6.3-inch 1.5K display

OnePlus typically creates a compact alternative to its flagship device within the "T" series, and rumors about that device have appeared with launch details.

This week, prominent Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) posted on the Chinese social media site about the alleged OnePlus 15T (via PlayfulDroid). The tipster claims that OnePlus could seek to empower this device with a battery over 7,000mAh. This is where things get speculative (as if they weren't already), with the post claiming that consumers could see a capacity of around 7,500mAh.

DCS states that this higher total is the "maximum," which could indicate that OnePlus could pack a battery with a capacity of anywhere between 7,000mAh and 7,500mAh.

The phone's camera system will reportedly feature a 50MP telephoto lens. While DCS didn't expand on the main sensor, the publication revisited older rumors, which claimed the 15T might only feature a dual-array. The tipster then responded to comments, alleging the phone's launch window. One user asked, "When will it be released," to which DCS responded, "Around April."

Phone features weren't alleged in this leak, though we have a few specifications to play around with, following an older post.

The 15T is on the way

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

OnePlus 15T rumors have been pretty scarce (and scattered), as the latest major leak arrived last June. Digital Chat Station alleged at the time that the OnePlus 15T was inbound with one feature that would beat out the flagship: its battery. Those early rumors only claimed that the capacity would reach heights over the OnePlus 15; however, it's not until now that we've seen what it could be.

Other rumors claim that the phone could receive a flagship Snapdragon SoC, as well as a smaller 6.3-inch 1.5K display and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

There's one thing to note: if the OnePlus 15T is to beat the 15 in battery, it might have to sit somewhere between 7,400mAh and the alleged 7,500mAh max. When the OnePlus 15 launched in October, it debuted with a huge 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired charging. We'll have to see if OnePlus hits this rumored April release window. It would make sense if it does, considering the 13T hit the same month last year.