What you need to know

Early OnePlus 15T rumors suggest the device could sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 SoC and feature a bigger battery than the expected flagship 15.

Other leaked specs claim the phone will receive a smaller 6.3-inch 1.5K display with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

The OnePlus 13T beats the flagship 13 with a 6,260mAh battery over the latter's base 6,000mAh capacity.

Rumors about OnePlus' next compact flagship alternative have surfaced, and it might beat the true flagship in one aspect.

Details about the OnePlus 15T (skipping 14) popped up on Weibo in a now-deleted post by Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via NotebookCheck). The tipster highlighted some alleged "exclusive information" about the compact flagship, which could receive a key element: Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. This isn't surprising, per se, as the OnePlus 13T grabbed the SD 8 Elite, like the original 13 flagship.

More than that, DCS claims the OnePlus 15T will sport a bigger battery than the expected OnePlus 15 flagship. No details were given about its purported capacity just yet.

Considering this will likely be another compact device, rumors add the 15T could rock a 6.3-inch 1.5K resolution display. Beneath it could sit a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint reader, all contained within a "metal frame."

While OnePlus typically launches its flagship phones (overseas) after the New Year, DCS claims the OnePlus 15T could see a launch in the "first half" of 2026.

Continuing what's expected

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The battery is a point of discussion, as rumors suggest the OnePlus 15T flagship variant could see a larger capacity over the original flagship. While we're still expecting OnePlus to stick with its strong Glacier battery tech, the OnePlus 13 and 13T had a similar occurrence take place this year. The former launched with a strong 6,000mAh battery; however, the 13T took that up a little with its 6,260mAh battery.

Considering how early these rumors are, it's unclear how much larger the OnePlus 15's battery could be (if there's an upgrade in the cards). There's speculation that the Chinese OEM could keep it at 6,000mAh with a boost ready for the 15T, but that remains to be seen.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since the 15T will more likely than not play off the OnePlus 15, some recent leaks could give us an idea of what to expect. One similar thing is its supposed 1.5K resolution for its screen. Though things change as the flagship could sport a 6.7-inch display with that. There are conflicting rumors about its primary camera. Some claim it will land at 50MP while others suggest OnePlus could kick it up to 200MP.

Regardless, OnePlus flagships usually launch in China first, toward the end of the year, in the fall. This timeline could shift slightly earlier this year, following rumors that the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 could launch in September, not October.