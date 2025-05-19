What you need to know

OnePlus is launching the compact yet powerful OnePlus 13s in India on June 5, featuring a 6.32-inch display and Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The OnePlus 13s also will also introduce the new Plus Key, replacing the famous Alert Slider with expanded customizable functionalities.

Promising best-in-class battery life for a compact phone, the OnePlus 13s may feature a similar large battery and Glacier technology as seen in the China-exclusive OnePlus 13T.

2025 is turning out to be an interesting year for smartphones as we are getting to see more diverse models than the conventional flagships. While we recently got to see a slim phone from Samsung, OnePlus is set to debut its compact phone.

Dubbed OnePlus 13s, the compact handset is making its way to the Indian market on June 5, and the teasers indicate that it is coming in at least three colors: black, pink, and a military green hue. The device also makes a notable departure from the conventional circular camera visor and instead opts for a squarish design that features two sensors.

Needless to say, the upcoming OnePlus 13s is pretty similar to what the company has announced in China last month, which is the OnePlus 13T. Like the latter, the OnePlus 13s is also confirmed to have a 6.32-inch display and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, per the OnePlus website listing.

The other confirmed features of the OnePlus 13s include an all-new Plus Key, which replaces the famous Alert Slider. While the slider offered minimal functionality, like changing the sound profiles, the Plus Key promises to offer several other functionalities, like setting it for sound profiles, enabling Do Not Disturb mode, invoking the camera, flashlight, to translate what’s on screen, and several others, which can also be AI-powered.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 13s will also be 5.5G ready and also have an independent G1 Wi-Fi chipset and further promises to offer the best battery life on a compact phone. The OnePlus 13T in China notably featured a larger 6260mAh battery, a tad bit higher than the OnePlus 13 and 13R, which had 6000mAh batteries each. And, the latter two are significantly bigger in size than the OnePlus 13T’s compact offering. So, we expect a similar approach on the OnePlus 13s as well, including the incorporation of the company’s Glacier battery technology.

It is finally good to see the OnePlus 13s finally having a launch date after a host of teasers from the company that were shared on social media, and also on Amazon India listing. Starting with the Indian market, the compact phone from the company is hopefully expected to make its way to other regions in the near future.