Don't buy the Galaxy A56 during Prime Day — get this Android phone instead

With the 13R, OnePlus showed that it can deliver one of the best mid-range phones you can buy today. The phone is just as good as the costlier OnePlus 13 in most daily use scenarios, and the best part is that it is available in the U.S. If anything, I recommend the 13R over the OnePlus 13.

The 13R is a good value in and of itself, but right now, you can get your hands on the phone for $499 on Amazon, a $100 discount from its usual selling price. This is for the 12GB/256GB version of the phone, and honestly, you won't find another Android phone that's as good at $500. Need other tech deals? Take a look at everything on sale now.

OnePlus 13R (12GB/256GB) This is the best Android package you'll get at $500 during the summer sale season. OnePlus nailed the basics with the 13R, and the phone has phenomenal performance, a vibrant AMOLED panel, great cameras, and a huge 6,000mAh battery.

✅Recommended if: You want the best hardware package available in the mid-range segment today. There isn't another phone that matches the OnePlus 13R in this regard.

❌Skip this deal if: You need clean software with fast updates.

😎Alternative store: Best Buy also has the OnePlus 13R at $499.

The OnePlus 13R is a delight to use; it has a minimalist design that's good to hold and use, and even though it has a 6,000mAh battery, it isn't unwieldy in the least. The panel now has a 2K resolution (2780 x 1264) with 120Hz refresh, and it gets bright — I didn't have any issues using it outdoors under intense heat.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset ensures the phone handles anything you throw at it; there wasn't any issue with overheating even while playing demanding games, and I didn't see any slowdowns in regular use. The cameras are just as good as the OnePlus 13, and while you miss out on some versatility, you get terrific photos and videos.

Thanks to the 6,000mAh battery, the phone lasts up to two days between charges. And it has 55W charging, with the battery taking less than an hour to charge — that's less time than the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

OnePlus did a better job with the software as well, and while there's still overt customization, it looks modern, and you get plenty of useful features. Honestly, I wouldn't consider buying any other phone in this category, and if you're looking to upgrade, the OnePlus 13R is my recommendation at $499.