Don't wait! It's your last chance to score $250 of free cash from AT&T Fiber home internet

AT&T has been running a Flash Sale for Fiber Home Internet subscribers over the past few weeks, but if you've missed all of the action, you have one last chance to take advantage of the deals. Sign up for an eligible AT&T Fiber internet line and use the code EXTRA100 at checkout and you could score up to $250 in the form of a prepaid Visa gift card.

You'll have to sign up for AT&T 1 Gig or higher to get the full $250, but ANY of the Fiber internet plans will land you the $100 bonus when you use the promo code above. The only catch is the Flash Sale ends (for good) on August 20th, so act fast if you're interested.

If you're already using one of AT&T's phone plans, you'll also be eligible for 20% off when you bundle your wireless with Fiber internet. Not a member of any of AT&T's services? The company is also offering up to six months of free Fiber internet when you sign up for an unlimited wireless plan and purchase a new phone. Despite the fine print involved, I'd still call that a pretty friendly welcome. Just be aware that this deal isn't available everywhere, so check your zip code on AT&T site before you get too excited.

It isn't exactly cheap, but AT&T Fiber delivers consistently fast speeds that's ideal for a multi-device household. Whether you're gaming for hours on end, streaming your favorite film, or tackling a major download (or all of those things at once), AT&T Fiber has you covered. Just remember that the $250 Visa gift card deal expires on August 20th, so don't wait too long!