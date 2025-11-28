I just bought a 10 year old streaming device on Black Friday, and you should too

Whenever there's a new "shopping event" such as Prime Day, Black Friday, or Cyber Monday, I try to look and see if the NVIDIA Shield TV or TV Pro are on sale. This is despite having a literal basket full of streaming devices, along with a few smart TVs around the house. Well, it seems that today is my day, and it can be yours too, as both the Shield TV and Shield TV Pro are on sale, making this one of the best Black Friday streaming devices deal.

These ten year old streaming devices retail for either $149.99 or $199.99, depending on if you want the regular Shield TV or the Pro model. But currently, the Shield TV is down to $124.99, while the Shield TV Pro comes in a $169.99. Plus, you're not limited to just one retailer, as this deal is available at both Amazon and Best Buy.