What you need to know

Nvidia has released a new Shield Experience 9.2.2 update, continuing support for the decade-old Shield TV.

The update focuses on stability improvements and fixes several user-reported quality-of-life issues.

New accessibility additions include a pairing alert sound and a settings UI for adjusting timeout options.

It's been over a decade since the first-generation Nvidia Shield TV launched, and the company is still supporting the device with a new update for the streamer.

There are many streaming devices on the market where the company releases them, rolls out a couple of updates, and then ends support. The Nvidia Shield has been the complete opposite. The company has continued supporting the device for years. It rolled out an update around the same time last year, and now it is rolling out another update.

Nvidia detailed the update on its community forum, calling it Shield Experience Upgrade 9.2.2. There are no major new features as expected, but the company says the update addresses many quality-of-life issues reported by users and brings improved stability.

Nvidia says Shield and Shield Pro are now more accessible to people with disabilities thanks to new features added in the update. For example, there is a new pairing alert sound to assist users when pairing the Shield Remote and Controller in Settings. The update also adds a settings UI for accessibility timeout.

The update also brings a new Bounce Keys feature, although Nvidia has not explained what the feature actually does. The company notes in the changelog that a bug where audio would drop out when watching Disney+ content should now be fixed.

The update is rolling out widely for "all" Nvidia Shield users, which means it is not only for the first-generation Shield TV but also the second-generation Shield TV and the Shield TV Pro.

If you own a Nvidia Shield device, you can manually check for the update by going to Settings > About Shield > System updates, and selecting Check for updates. The changelog was posted on 12 November, and the update has already begun appearing for some users on Reddit.