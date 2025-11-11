What you need to know

Google announced that its Gemini for TV update is now rolling out for its TV Streamer.

This update adds Gemini, which kicks out the old Assistant for more natural conversations, entertainment taste merging, school topic help, and more.

Google's TV Streamer Gemini update mirrors its original launch in September for TCL devices, bringing many of the major features teased during CES 2025.

TV owners can begin saying hello to smarter entertainment, as Google announces a major update headed for its TV Streamer.

Google announced this morning (Nov 10) that its huge Gemini for TV update is now rolling out for its next-gen TV Streamer. Users can expect this patch to arrive on their streaming devices "over the next few weeks." At the core of this update, Google says users can expect Gemini to completely replace its old Assistant (bye-bye, Assistant). This is a part of Google's focus to introduce a more natural and conversational voice-powered AI experience, even for its TVs.

Through Gemini for TV, Google says users can help their kids with school-related topics and homework. If they're learning about natural phenomena, they can ask Gemini about "why volcanoes erupt." Moreover, users can even learn DIY projects with Gemini, as it leverages YouTube videos right on your TV.

Regarding entertainment, Gemini for TV is smarter than the Assistant, giving users the option of finding shows or movies that fit two different interests. Per Google's example, if you like dramas, but the person you're hanging out with likes comedies, you can tell Gemini about those tastes and see what it produces. Gemini's intelligence can also summarize what happened in the previous season of a show to get you up to speed for Season 2.

Google highlights its TV Streamer's remote microphone button as your premier gateway to Gemini on TV. As previously stated, this update is rolling out, but it will take a few weeks before all TV Streamers see it.

Gemini is here for all you binge-watchers

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

We've been waiting for this update for a little over a month, as Google's original Gemini for TV announcement left quite a few of us out.

After being teased during CES 2025, consumers knew to expect a major Gemini-focused TV update from Google. When it was finally announced late in September, we saw everything it had to offer. Not only were natural conversations possible with Gemini, but it can also summarize previous show seasons, merge entertainment interests, and help children learn new topics.

These same capabilities were announced for the Google TV Streamer; however, that original announcement only concerned TCL QM9K series devices in September.

All we were given was a "later this year" date for more devices, like the Google TV Streamer. It seems the time has finally arrived for the TV Streamer, but we're still waiting on a few more. Google states its Gemini for TV update is headed for Walmart Onn. 4K Pro, 2025 Hisense U7, U8, and more.