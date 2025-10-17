Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

The latest Preview Program update for Nest Audio and Mini (firmware 3.77.500695) replaces the standard white glow with a full color cycle in a nod to Gemini before returning to white.

The new lights match Gemini’s branding, signaling a tighter link between Nest hardware and Google’s expanding AI ecosystem.

Users have noticed subtle changes in voice responses and speaker behavior, hinting that Gemini is already influencing how Nest devices function.

Google is quietly rolling out a visual tweak for its Nest speakers, and it marks a shift in how these devices respond to us, visually and functionally.

In the latest Preview Program update (firmware version 3.77.500695), Nest Mini and Nest Audio units will no longer glow plain white when triggered, as per 9to5Google. Instead, they cycle through a spectrum of blue, red, yellow, and green before settling back to white.

The effect is most dramatic on Chalk and Charcoal models, as demonstrated by Max Jambor in a post on X.

First time I’m seeing my Google Nest Speaker having colored dots when asking it something 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TTY8VnxHdvOctober 16, 2025

The new colors match Gemini’s branding and show that Nest hardware is becoming more connected to Google’s growing AI plans. Some users on Reddit have already noticed changes in voice responses, pairing, and how the speakers interact (via Android Authority), which suggests Gemini is starting to shape how Nest devices work.

The color cycling is just one sign of bigger software and AI changes happening behind the scenes. Right now, only Preview Program users get the update, but it’s a step toward future Gemini-style features. By starting with these visual changes, Google is helping users adjust before making more behind-the-scenes updates.

Ahead of Gemini’s launch on Google Home

The rollout comes just ahead of Gemini’s public debut on Home devices, slated for October 28 in the U.S. Google appears eager to position Nest devices not merely as passive speakers but as companions built around an AI identity.

That said, the transition is gradual. Not all users will see the update immediately, and full migration from Google Assistant to Gemini is still in flux. What’s certain is that Google sees Nest as a frontline showcase, so it is testing visual cues now and planning to layer in functional AI enhancements later.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Right now, the colorful new lights are a fun surprise that make Nest speakers feel fresh again. It’s a small update, but it points to bigger changes coming to Google’s smart home products. As Gemini becomes a bigger part of our routines, we’ll likely see more updates like this that change how we use our smart devices.