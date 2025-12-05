Motorola and Bose might be making a smart home speaker to rival Google's Home Speaker

This is Google's soon-to-be-released smart speaker, but Motorola and Bose might beat it to the punch.

What you need to know

Motorola and Bose appear to be working on a smart speaker to rival Google, Amazon, and Sonos offerings.

The rumored Motorola x Bose Soundflow speaker appears to be wireless, sporting a cylindrical design.

An LED ring and a microphone button suggest the Motorola Soundflow will be a smart speaker with voice assistant support.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Google is upgrading its smart home ecosystem in a big way, with Gemini for Home rolling out now and new hardware in the mix. The company already refreshed the Nest line with new smart home cameras and doorbells, and there's a Google Home Speaker arriving in Spring 2026 to provide a modern answer to the Nest Mini and Nest Audio speakers. Aside from the giants in the smart home market like Google, Amazon, and Apple, there are always wild cards, and Motorola might soon be one of them.

Motorola appears to be gearing up to launch a smart speaker in collaboration with Bose that could rival Google's smart speaker offerings, according to Android Headlines. The publication surfaced leaked images of the new smart speaker, which could be called the Motorola Soundflow. It's a wireless Bluetooth speaker that looks to add smart functionality, perhaps with Gemini integration or another voice assistant.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The wireless speaker sports a cylindrical design with mesh fabric fully covering the sides. There's a base with the Motorola wordmark on it, plus an LED light ring at the top. In fact, the light-blue LEDs at the top of the rumored Motorola Soundflow speaker are reminiscent of the blue glow of Amazon's Echo smart speakers. The light ring, paired with a microphone button at the top of the Motorola Soundflow, suggests this will indeed be a smart speaker.

Unlike Google Home and Nest speakers, the Motorola Soundflow appears to be a wireless. This would put in the same realm as options like the Sonos Roam 2, a wireless smart speaker with Sonos Voice Control and Amazon Alexa support. It also invokes similarities to the Amazon Echo Tap, a forgotten wireless smart speaker that was discontinued in 2018.

Bose has been expanding its audio collaborations to bring its sound to other companies' products, like Motorola. Previously, Bose and Motorola worked together to make the Moto Buds Loop. This year, Bose also teamed up with Baseus to make cheaper earbuds and headphones with classic Bose sound.

Not many details are known about the Motorola Soundflow speaker, so we'll have to wait for an official announcement. If competitors like the Sonos Roam 2 are any indication, the Motorola smart speaker could be priced between $100 and $200. If the brand wants to undercut its more-established competitors, we may see a lower price.