The Echo Dot Max packs a woofer and tweeter for richer sound, offering three times the bass of its predecessor and powered by the AZ3 chip for faster, smarter responses.

The Echo Studio returns in a 40% smaller body but still delivers Dolby Atmos and spatial audio, using the more powerful AZ3 Pro chip for improved on-device AI.

Both models feature Amazon’s Omnisense sensor platform, giving Alexa+ environmental awareness for contextual automation.

After announcing its latest lineup of smart speakers, Amazon has officially made the Echo Dot Max and Echo Studio available for purchase. Both speakers headline Amazon’s next generation of smart devices powered by Alexa+, the company’s more conversational AI assistant that’s shaping the future of its smart-home ecosystem.

The Echo Dot Max is the most ambitious version of the Dot yet. It’s built as a two-way speaker system with a dedicated woofer and tweeter, delivering nearly three times the bass of the previous Echo Dot (5th Gen). Inside, the new AZ3 chip helps Alexa hear and respond faster, with improved wake-word detection and on-device processing that handles local AI tasks more efficiently.

The Dot Max also supports Matter, Zigbee, and Thread, turning it into a smart-home hub right out of the box. Priced at $100, it’s a surprisingly capable little speaker that can stand on its own, or pair with other Echo devices for stereo or multi-room setups.

Then there’s the Echo Studio, which now returns in a refreshed form. Despite being 40% smaller than the original model, it packs a high-excursion woofer and three full-range drivers, backed by Dolby Atmos and spatial audio support. It’s powered by Amazon’s beefier AZ3 Pro chip, which handles more complex on-device AI models for quicker responses and smarter audio tuning.

You can plug the new Studio neatly into Amazon’s growing Alexa Home Theater setup, so you can link up to five Echo speakers or pair them with a Fire TV. The Studio starts at $220, available now in select regions.

Sensing everything with Omnisense

Both speakers showcase Amazon’s new Omnisense sensor platform, which blends data from audio, cameras, radar, and other sensors to give Alexa+ better environmental awareness. It’s the tech that enables features like presence detection and contextual automation. For instance, you can rely on your speaker to automatically lower the lights or remind you about an open garage door.

While the Dot Max and Studio are the first out of the gate, they’re part of a broader Echo refresh that also includes the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11, both arriving later in November. These smart displays will use the same next-gen chips and feature upgraded cameras, improved sound, and personalized experiences through face recognition.

The biggest update is Alexa+, Amazon’s new assistant that goes beyond simple voice commands. It’s built for more natural conversations, can summarize information, handle follow-up questions, and anticipate what you need based on context. Alexa+ is launching in early access with these new Echo devices, offering smarter automation and a more proactive smart-home experience.