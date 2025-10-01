Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

Amazon's week of product reveals features a revamped line up of Echo devices, starting with the first Echo Dot Max with enhanced voice assistance and AI.

The company also revealed an upgraded Echo Studio that takes its deep bass and rich sounds to new heights with an empowered AZ3 Pro chip.

The Echo Show 8 and 11 now features woefully improved displays that offer even more information to users, thanks to Alexa Plus.

Every device announced is available for pre-orders ahead of launches this fall.

Amazon's product announcements continue, as the company dropped four new Echo series devices, all powered by its advanced Alexa Plus AI.

A press release revealed Amazon's next generation of Echo devices that load up AI software, sound, assistance, and more, all empowered by its AI. Consumers will notice that this year's Echo products have received a complete redesign. Starting with the first-ever Echo Dot Max, Amazon states this new device brings roughly five times more bass compared to its previous Echo Dot 5th Gen.

This product has received a two-way speaker system with a "high-excursion" woofer for deeper bass and crispy highs. While this compact speaker still embodies what Amazon intends for the Echo Dot series (now in Max), there's a lot inside that consumers don't see, which is pushing it further ahead.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Internally, the Echo Dot Max, like the rest of the newly launched products, features Amazon's custom silicon chip. For the Max specifically, the post states it features the new AZ3 chip for "better conversation detection." This chip pushes the Dot Max to sift out background noise, so your natural conversations with Alexa Plus remain crystal clear.

While Alexa Plus is there for whatever your query is, Amazon announced that preparing to launch the Alexa Plus Store. Users can manage their Amazon subscriptions from this store, and "explore, discover, and enable devices and services" from TaskRabbit, Fandango, Priceline, Uber, Lyft, and more.

The Amazon Echo Dot Max starts at $99.99, and pre-orders are available ahead of its October 29 rollout.

Echo Studio shines again

(Image credit: Amazon)

This year's Echo Studio already made headlines over the previous iteration, as consumers will find it ~40% smaller than before. Amazon states it's trying to balance a device that fits seamlessly into your living space, while also providing rich, powerful sound, no matter where you put it in the room.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It offers the same woofer as the Dot Max; however, its specifications mention that the Echo Studio also supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos. The newest Studio really zeroes in on delivering immersive sounds for homeowners, as it sports a spherical design this time with a knit-fabric covering, which Amazon says contributes to its "ultimate acoustic transparency."

Inside the Studio, Amazon placed its custom AZ3 Pro chip, which takes the audio capabilities of the standard AZ3 even higher.

The audio potential for the Echo Studio strives for new heights when paired with other Studio devices or the new Dot Max (up to five). When connected to a "compatible" Fire TV Stick, users can activate Alexa Home Theater and let the AI facilitate that cinema-quality sound you're looking for. Amazon states consumers will also find these products in its Alexa Home Theater bundles.

The Echo Studio starts at $219, and its pre-orders are live (November 15 rollout).

Putting on a (Echo) Show

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon's Echo Show models feature a screen, which only enhances the smart home experience, but this year's pair, the Show 8 and 11, are looking to do more with AI. The post highlights the Show 8 and 11's in-cell touch and "negative liquid crystal design" for an improved visual screen experience. Inside, the AZ3 Pro chip is there, as well as Amazon's Omnisence technology.

Leveraging the Show 8 and 11's 13MP camera, Omnisence delivers a new world of ambient AI, as the devices can act depending on what's happening in your home. If you've set a reminder for someone and that person happens to walk by, the Show 8 and 11 will show it to them. Alexa is also said to "greet you" when you walk up to these newest Show models.

The upgraded screens for the Show 8 and 11 give users even more information when Alexa surfaces their favorite content.

For entertainment, Amazon says these models sport a new "media control center" for browsing music, podcasts, and books in their own dedicated places. Alexa Plus adds a Shopping widget, which monitors and tracks your deliveries and more from Amazon, Whole Foods, and Amazon Fresh. Tapping the display or asking Alexa to surface details about your orders is possible. Alexa is even there, ready to answer questions about gift recommendations for people.

There's a notable update with the Show 8 and 11's Health & Wellness features, and that's the inclusion of Oura. Amazon states that it's working with Oura, enabling users to connect their accounts, so Alexa can provide "personalized suggestions like getting in a quick workout based on your schedule." Home Organization helps users manage calendar schedules, while Alexa Plus Home is your one-stop shop for everything smart home, like your Ring camera feeds.

The Echo Show 8 starts at $179, while the Show 11 runs for $219.