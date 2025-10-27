Smart home, engage! Amazon has chopped $50 OFF this Echo Show smart home tablet weeks ahead of Black Friday

Smart home tablet deals are somewhat common, often dropping to super-low prices more regularly than the average tablet. As one example, weeks ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has chopped $50 off the last-gen Amazon Echo Show 8, offering a capable, mid-size smart home hub for just $100.

The Echo Show 8 in between the Show 5 and Show 10 when it comes to size, offering a basic 8-inch LCD display that's good enough for most. To be sure, there is a newer generation of the Echo Show lineup that feature a few small upgrades, though the newest Echo Show 8 sells for $180 and doesn't see nearly as many discounts as this generation.

The Echo Show 8 lets users utilize Alexa voice commands with products from Zigbee, Matter, Thread, and, unsurprisingly, Amazon. It also offers access to music and TV streaming apps such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Netflix, Prime Video, and more. It also features a built-in camera, microphone, and speakers for video calling capabilities, along with including extra privacy measures for the privacy-conscious.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen): $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon Amazon's last-gen Echo Show 8 is currently just $100 at Amazon, marking a 33% discount from the usual $150 purchase price. From hands-free voice commands to video calls, streaming, and more, the whole Echo Show lineup offers an easy-to-use smart home hub, even if you go with the last-gen version.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a straightforward, Alexa-compatible device for controlling your other smart home devices; you like having a smart home device with a camera privacy shutter and a switch to mute the microphone; you want something with built-in speakers for music streaming and shows.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a smart home tablet that's a different size than this one; you need something with Dolby audio processing and you have the budget to upgrade; you'd prefer to spend a little more to go with the latest-gen Echo Show device.

Many of the best Amazon Echo Show devices offer similar hardware and features, with the main exception of being housed in different-sized screens. This particular deal is for the 3rd Gen Echo Show 8, which still offers a Full HD LCD display, built-in speakers and microphones for easy voice command access, and a useful privacy shutter for the selfie cam, as well as a switch to turn the microphone off.

Whether you primarily use it as a photo frame for family pictures, smart home control device, streaming screen, or all of the above, the Echo Show 8 has been well-liked since its launch, and especially because of its decent audio quality, size, and a powerful camera for video calls. It also boasts better audio than previous generations, and it isn't too far off from the newer generation—except for a sizable price difference.