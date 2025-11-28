Google just released a new Nest Cam Indoor (third-generation), and it includes a few highly-requested features: 2K video recording and AI-based camera detection. I've been eying an smart home camera upgrade to go with my Nest Doorbell, and the third-gen Nest Cam Indoor checks all my boxes — and it's on sale for Black Friday. This camera only came out last month, and it's already $25 off for Black Friday, bringing the Nest Cam Indoor down to only $75.

It's such a good deal that I'm buying more than one Nest Cam Indoor at this price. If you're deep in the Google ecosystem with Pixel or Nest devices, the Nest Cam Indoor is a great way to expand your smart home while improving security. Here's why Google's best indoor security camera is a can't-miss deal at 25% off.