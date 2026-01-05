T-Mobile will give you up to $800 to ditch your current phone plan — here's how it works

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to switch wireless providers, I just dug up a T-Mobile deal that might be right up your alley. For a limited time, the iconic Big Three carrier is running a 'Family Freedom' promotion that will get you up to $800/line (up to four lines) to pay off your current devices and get you and your family to switch.

The cash comes in the form of a prepaid MasterCard. It's supposed to show up within 15 days, and once you trade in your old Android phones you'll get enough additional credit to grab up to four new devices for free.

Ditch Verizon and get $800 from T-Mobile when you switch

T-Mobile Family Freedom Deal: Switch and get up to $800 to pay off your current devices (up to four lines) New customers who join T-Mobile will get a prepaid MasterCard worth up to $800 to pay off their old phones and cover any pesky switching fees. Once you sign up, you'll get to trade in your current devices to score up to four new phones for free.

The deal is best for folks who need four lines, as the 'Family Freedom' promotion is essentially earning you $3,200 in bill credits when you switch. Furthermore, thanks to T-Mobile's multi-line discounts, you and your family could be enjoying unlimited talk, text, and 50GB of premium data for as little as $100 per month with the Essentials plan. That's one of the best unlimited plans we've ever used for just 25 bucks per line!

In addition to the perks detailed above, the Essentials plan also gets you a mobile hotspot, Wi-Fi calling, and international benefits that include unlimited coverage in Mexico and Canada and unlimited texting in over 215 countries worldwide. Sure, there's a good bit of fine print involved, but if you're interested in switching to one of the best wireless carriers in the biz, the 'Family Freedom' deal is probably the best way to do it.

T-Mobile phone deal of the day