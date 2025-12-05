T-Mobile Prepaid launches new deals for the holidays - get two lines of Unlimited for only $75 per month!
Score some massive wireless savings this holiday season.
While everyone else is focused on buying gifts, there's one other type of holiday sale event that you should keep an eye out for: deals from your wireless carrier. T-Mobile Prepaid, for instance, is running a promo that could get you two lines of Unlimited for only $75 per month. Considering that one line usually sets you back $55 per month, the monthly savings here could be immense. And as T-Mobile is more than happy to share, it's 25% cheaper than AT&T Prepaid.
Alternately, if you bring four lines on the 10GB plan, it'll only cost you $100 per month while the holiday promo is live. That shakes out to 25 bucks per line! Plenty of prepaid carriers run special deals this time of year, but it's unusual to find a wireless deal that supports the whole family.
T-Mobile Prepaid's holiday promo is live
T-Mobile Prepaid Unlimited Promo: 2 lines for $75/month
Sign up for T-Mobile Prepaid's Unlimited plan with two lines during the promo period and it'll only set you back 75 bucks per month. This wireless plan gives you unlimited talk, text, and 5G data on T-Mobile's legendary network, plus you'll get international benefits and a few other premium perks that you wouldn't expect from a prepaid carrier.
In addition to the unlimited talk, text, and 5G data, T-Mobile Prepaid's Unlimited plan gives you unlimited talk and text to and from Mexico and Canada, plus you'll get unlimited texting to over 215 countries worldwide. The unlimited plan also hooks you up with 50GB of premium data before speeds start to slow, and you'll also get 30GB of mobile hotspot data every month.
Just like T-Mobile's postpaid customers, folks who use the Prepaid service will also get access to T-Mobile Tuesday. This unusual perk gives you free stuff and weekly deals on things like gas and restaurants via the T-Life app.
Sure, T-Mobile Prepaid may not offer the most affordable prepaid phone plans we've ever seen, but they continue to be a great option for folks who want the simplicity of an MVNO with the perks and backing of a Big Three carrier.
T-Mobile Prepaid 10GB: 4 lines for $100/month
If you don't need unlimited data, opt for T-Mobile Prepaid's 10GB plan with four lines during the promo period and you'll enjoy a discounted rate of $100 per month.
