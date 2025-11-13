Mint Mobile's Black Friday sale includes 50% OFF all Unlimited plans - I'm not joking
My favorite MVNO is back with a new holiday deal.
Full disclosure: I'm a big fan of Mint Mobile deals, so I've been waiting with bated breath for the T-Mobile-owned MVNO to announce its Black Friday sale. Fortunately for me, the carrier didn't disappoint. Head to Mint Mobile's website right now and you'll get a straight 50% off when you sign up for the Unlimited plan, knocking the price of the data plan down to $15 per month.
Unlike some Mint Mobile deals, which require you to pay for a year of service upfront, all three of the MVNO's Unlimited plans will get you the 50% savings, whether you choose 3, 6, or 12 months of coverage. No device purchase is required for this Black Friday deal, which means you could enjoy months and months of unlimited T-Mobile-powered wireless for as little as 45 bucks right now. Yep, it's that good.
My favorite MVNO plan is now 50% off for Black Friday
Mint Mobile Black Friday Offer: save 50% on all Unlimited plans<p>Weeks before the Black Friday sales begin in earnest, Mint Mobile is launching a promotion that slashes a straight 50% off all three of its Unlimited plans. While you'll still have to pay for a minimum of three months (as is Mint's wont), the deal shakes out to just $15 per month. Compare that to your current phone plan and tell me you aren't impressed.
Need a new smartphone too?
Google Pixel 10 128GB: $799 $349, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile<p>If you need a new device to pair with your new carrier, bundle the purchase of the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/google-pixel-10-review">Google Pixel 10 with one year of the Unlimited plan and you'll get a whopping $450 off the phone AND 50% off the wireless. That means you're getting an excellent AI phone with <em>a full year of unlimited T-Mobile coverage for $270 less than it would cost to simply buy the Pixel 10 unlocked.
Owned and operated by T-Mobile, Mint Mobile is a unique MVNO carrier that lets you pay for wireless in 3, 6, or 12-month increments of time. Utilizing the vast 5G network of its parent company, Mint's Unlimited plans hook you up with unlimited talk, text, and data, calls to Mexico, Canada, and the UK, and a 10GB monthly hotspot at no additional cost.
While some folks may not like buying wireless in bulk - and you can definitely get faster data speeds by spending more money on an unlimited plan - Mint Mobile continues to be an excellent choice for anyone who wants no-frills wireless coverage at a lower cost than the Big Three. To be honest, Mint's Unlimited plan is a pretty good deal any time of the year, but slap on a 50% Black Friday discount and signing up for the MVNO carrier is a no-brainer.
