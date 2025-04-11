Is this a typo? Mint Mobile is currently selling the Google Pixel 9 for less than the Pixel 9a
AND you'll get 50% off one year of wireless.
The Pixel 9a finally arrived yesterday, but there's one Google Pixel 9 deal that makes the midrange device seem almost superfluous. Buy the flagship from Mint Mobile with one year of the Unlimited plan and you'll get a straight $400 off the device AND 50% off the wireless. It's as simple as that.
Comparing the Google Pixel 9 vs the Pixel 9a, the base model flagship is pretty much superior in every way. You're taking a slight hit in the battery size, but the Google Pixel 9 boasts more RAM, better cameras, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.
Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile
Why buy the new Pixel 9a when you can save a whopping $400 on the base model Google Pixel 9 at Mint Mobile today? Sure, you have to bundle with one year of wireless to receive the savings, but Mint is also carving 50% off its Unlimited plan for a limited time, which means you could get a great phone AND a full year of wireless for a single payment of $579 (or $49 per month using affirm). Compare that with the Pixel 9a's starting price of $499, and the choice is easy.
✅Recommended if: you want an excellent Android phone with long software support, AI features, and some of the best cameras around; you live in an area with good T-Mobile coverage; you don't mind paying for a year of wireless in advance.
❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current phone plan; you can get a better Google Pixel 9a deal through your wireless carrier.
Let's break down some of the numbers so you can see why this isn't your run-of-the-mill wireless deal. For starters, the budget-friendly Google Pixel 9a starts at $499 while this Mint Mobile promo knocks the price of the superior Pixel 9 down to $399. The Unlimited annual plan won't break your budget either, as the deal knocks the price of the wireless down to a mere $180.
In other words, this offer gets you an excellent Android phone and a full twelve months of unlimited, T-Mobile-powered wireless for $579, or just $80 more than buying the Pixel 9a unlocked. You can also use affirm and pay $49 per month for the phone-wireless combo. If that's not an incredible Pixel 9 deal, I don't know what is.
