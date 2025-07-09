Samsung may have shocked us all with the $2,000 sticker price on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but Google is shocking us in a good way with this Pixel 9 deal. While not quite hitting Pro status, this compact AI phone offers plenty of value, which is what makes it such a steal whenever it goes on sale. For Prime Day, the Pixel 9 isn't just on sale, but it's on sale, with a pretty massive $250 discount that feels too good to be true.

At $799, the Google Pixel 9 was already priced $100 higher than its predecessor, likely due to the more advanced Tensor chip, revamped design, and other factors. However, this $250 discount helps offset the price increase, bringing the total down to $550, which is just $50 more than the standard price for the lower-end Pixel 9a.

Pixel perfect Google Pixel 9 ✨ Was: $799.00 Now: $549.00 at Amazon "I can confidently say that this is a very good phone, with enough power and good enough cameras to get the job done. The Pixel 9 may not be the most powerful phone out there, but it is good at what it does, and that should be enough for most people. And what's great is that you don't even need to pay for a subscription to experience some of its best AI features." — Derrek Lee for Android Central Android Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Recommended if: you want a compact and pocketable AI phone with some of the best cameras on the market. It's also the first to get new software and AI features from Google, such as Android 16 and the latest Gemini features. ❌Skip this deal if: you need a telephoto camera for more versatile imaging or if you want a more Pro experience like what can be found on the Pixel 9 Pro, such as more robust camera controls, faster charging, a higher-resolution display, and more. Price check 💵: $449 at Best Buy (w/ activation) | $549 at Best Buy (w/o activation) Alternative deal 🪙: Samsung Galaxy S25 - $799 $584 at Best Buy

The Pixel 9 is the closest to a Pro phone you can get without paying Pro prices. Google is known for its camera quality, and the Pixel 9 is no slouch. And the photo editing features make it easy to reimagine part of your image, remove distractions, and much more.

I've used the Pixel 9 on and off since it launched nearly a year ago, designating it as my "camera phone" for moments when I know I'll need a good photo or two. It's just that reliable, and Google has really stepped up the quality of both its hardware and software. You'll also really enjoy the bevy of AI features, which the Tensor G4 chip is perfectly capable of handling.

The biggest omission on the Pixel 9 is the lack of a telephoto lens. However, even then, the AI-enhanced digital zoom does wonders, allowing you to zoom up to 8x with minimal loss of quality. It's things like this that help to fill the gaps, ensuring the Pixel 9 retains as much of a flagship experience as possible.

You can always pay more for a Pixel 9 Pro, or you can pay less for the lower-end Pixel 9a. However, the Pixel 9 is a fantastic compromise between these devices, perfect for most people.

