This isn't a typo — the Pixel 9 Pro XL is actually down to $749 for Prime Day

The Pixel 9 Pro XL continues to be one of my favorite phones; Google did a great job with the design, and the software is the best of any phone around. Google actually delivers AI-assisted features you want to use, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL has the brightest OLED panel of any device I tested, and one of the best camera packages.

Thanks to Prime Day, it is also a great value. The Pixel 9 Pro XL usually costs $1,099, but right now, you can get it at just $749 — a $350 discount. In fact, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the same cost as its smaller sibling, the Pixel 9 Pro. As much as I like the smaller phone, I know I'm picking up the Pro XL given the choice. If you're on an older phone and looking to upgrade, this is the best time to do it.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: was $1,099 now $749 at Amazon A $350 discount on the Pixel 9 Pro XL makes it one of the best deals this Prime Day. The phone is still plenty fast, the cameras are fantastic, and the software is the best around — it switched to Android 16 last month.

✅Recommended if: You want a phone with great software, standout cameras, and a striking design. Google provides the best AI-backed software suite of any brand today.

❌Skip this deal if: You need the best battery tech, a PWM-sensitive OLED panel, and fast charging.

I didn't think I would enjoy using the Pixel 9 Pro XL as much as I did. I used the device for well over two months when it debuted, and it was terrific; even though it doesn't have the best hardware, Google did a great job optimizing the interface, and the phone handles gaming much better than its predecessors.

Google somehow managed to deliver the brightest OLED panel of any phone. There are no issues with the 6.8-inch panel, and you get great colors and contrast levels. I like the design too; the new camera bar looks very cool, and it doesn't lead to any wobble when using the phone on a table.

It's mildly annoying that Google continues to limit the base model to 128GB — most phones get 256GB as standard — so if you need additional storage, you'll need to pay an additional $100. The battery lasts all day, but it doesn't have anywhere close to the same fast charging tech as Chinese rivals.

That said, the software is one of the biggest reasons to switch to the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Google did all the right things with its UI, and the phone runs Android 16. You also get a great AI suite of utilities, and good customizability. The cameras continue to be great, and while Google doesn't use the best modules, it does wonders around software tuning to deliver standout photos.

All of this is to say that I really like the Pixel 9 Pro XL, and I think you should consider buying it now it's on sale at $749. That's still quite a lot of cash, but you're getting a phone that's designed to last seven years.