Will the Google Pixel 10 support Qi2 magnetic charging? Best answer: Google will support Qi2 on the Pixel 10 series, but it's not clear whether magnets will be embedded in the smartphones or added via cases. Rumors and leaks currently point to the Google Pixel 10 lineup fully supporting Qi2 and MagSafe with inbuilt magnets, complemented by a new "Pixelsnap" line of accessories.

Everything you need to know about Qi2 support on the Google Pixel 10

The Qi2 wireless charging standard is available with or without the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP). Phones with the MPP have built-in magnets that connect with Qi2 or MagSafe chargers and accessories. Those without magnets inside can only support Qi2 Ready, which requires a magnetic case to unlock full magnetic alignment. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series supports Qi2 Ready, but the HMD Skyline includes magnets for the complete experience.

Google could take either route with the Pixel 10. It elected not to include magnets inside the Pixel 9 series, which was announced in August 2024. Then, in January 2025, Google said it is "committed to the Qi2 wireless charging standard and increasing the penetration of Qi2 into Android handsets and other devices." It played a role in the development of the Qi2.2.1 specification, released July 23, 2025, which adds 25W wireless charging support.

The Wireless Power Consortium is responsible for managing the Qi wireless charging standard, and it said "major Android smartphones" will support Qi2 25W — also known as Qi2.2.1.

Being that Google is set to release the Pixel 10 lineup in August and helped create Qi2 25W, there is a strong reason to believe its upcoming phones will feature built-in magnets.

An early release Google Pixel 10 Pro XL case with a Qi2 magnet array inside. (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Adding to the likelihood of a Pixel 10 lineup with magnets inside is the rumors of Google selling first-party magnetic accessories. Google is said to be readying a "Pixelsnap" lineup of Qi2 accessories for the Pixel 10 launch, and that's as good of a sign as any that it plans to fully support magnetic Qi2.

On top of that, every Google Pixel 10 model is rumored to be heavier than its Pixel 9 counterpart. Only one model — the Pixel 10 Pro XL — will match the thickness of the phone it is replacing; the rest are getting heavier. A thicker and heavier Pixel 10 lineup is perplexing, but the addition of magnets inside could help explain the discrepancy.

We'll have to wait and see what Google announces at the Made by Google event set for Aug. 20 to be sure. For now, signs are pointing to the Pixel 10 series being the first to include built-in magnetic charging support.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors