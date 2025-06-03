The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is getting Qi2.1, but don't get too excited

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might have appeared in a Wireless Power Consortium database entry.

The listing suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will support Qi2.1, but confusingly lists the phone as only supporting the Baseline Power Profile.

Either way, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is unlikely to support hardware magnets, so you'll need a case to complete the experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 appears to be getting the latest Qi2.1 support, but the actual wireless charging experience likely isn't changing much compared to its predecessor. A listing added to the Wireless Power Consortium's database Monday, June 2 revealed that an unreleased Samsung handset gained Qi2.1 certification. That is likely to be the Galaxy Z Fold 7, though some key details are missing.

The Samsung device added to the WPC database carries a model number of SM-D637U, which doesn't match the company's recent pattern for foldables. However, the South Korean tech giant's WPC entries have often featured different model numbers for pre-release products. For instance, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 received Qi certification under the model number SM-D617D, whereas its official model number is SM-F946. The Galaxy Z Fold 6's entry was similarly unique with a SC-55E model number.

Regardless, this unreleased Samsung phone appears to be the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. This listing confirms that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will support Qi2.1 charging, but it's unclear what kind. The WPC made things confusing when it broke off Qi2 into standard Qi2 and the new Qi2 Ready certification. The latter means that a device supports the full technology of Qi2 or Qi2.1, but does not include hardware magnets for perfect alignment and accessory support.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series supported Qi2.1 Ready, and did not include magnets for complete compatibility with Qi2 and MagSafe chargers and accessories. Samsung and the WPC suggest that customers complete the experience by purchasing a Qi2-certified case.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Due to the slim form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it stands to reason that this foldable will also support Qi2 Ready — and won't include magnets. For many, this won't be much of a noticeable upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Both the current and upcoming foldable will charge at 15W, and won't have magnets.

There's also a clear oddity with this WPC database entry, and that's the power profile listed for this smartphone. It is entered as BPP, or Baseline Power Profile, signaling that the phone only supports 5W wireless charging. Of course, this isn't going to be the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as that would be a clear downgrade.

If anything, this is a sign that the WPC database entry is somewhat of a placeholder until the Galaxy Z Fold 7's official release, and could be subject to change.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.