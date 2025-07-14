What you need to know

According to the latest leak, the Galaxy S26 series is internally codenamed "Next Paradigm."

The Galaxy S26 Ultra (NPA3) is likely to feature a 200MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

There's a strong indication of a "Next Smart Ring" in development, suggesting a successor to the current Galaxy Ring.

As the recent Galaxy Unpacked introduced the latest foldables, Samsung is probably working on the next flagship phones that are anticipated to launch early next year. A new leak, however, indicates what to expect from the next trio of Galaxy S26 series, and a hint of Galaxy Ring's successor is also hinted at.

According to WinFuture, the previous Galaxy S25 models were internally codenamed “Paradigm," giving the flagships — PA1, PA2, PA3 — model numbers, respectively. Similarly, the next-gen models are seemingly codenamed "Next Paradigm, " which internally refers to the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra as NPA1, NPA2, and NPA3 model numbers.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The publication further cites "internal databases," which also note that there would be a new successor to the Galaxy Ring, which is currently being referred to as the "Next Smart Ring." The supposed database has revealed several other interesting details of the trio of Galaxy S26.

The NPA3, presumably the alleged Galaxy S26 Ultra, is going to incorporate the 200MP primary sensor, which is rumored to be an all-new Sony sensor. Additionally, it will also feature a 50MP telephoto zoom camera with 5x optical zoom, and there is also a mention of an ultra-wide angle camera.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Things get interesting when it comes to NPA2, as traditionally it should be the alleged Galaxy S26 Plus. However, going by the recent rumors of Samsung replacing the Plus model in favor of the Edge phone, the NPA2 is likely an indication of the next iteration of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

And according to the supposed database, either of the handsets is likely to feature an ultra-wide angle lens featuring a 50MP lens. If it turns out to be accurate, it marks a significant upgrade over the current Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Edge handsets.

Lastly, there isn't any notable information regarding the NPA1 model, which is likely the regular Galaxy S26 model. Since these are just specs based on the internal codenames and databases, things are likely to change when the devices launch officially sometime early next year, which is at least six months from now. So, consider the latest developments with a grain of salt.