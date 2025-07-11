What you need to know

TechRadar interviewed Google's president of Android Ecosystem, Sameer Samat, about the Android ecosystem.

Per Samat, Google views the future as Android, stating recent advancements with Material 3 Expressive, and its interest behind better cross-platform data transfers, will build that future.

Samat also highlighted Google's plans to merge its ChromeOS with Android, so users can better manage content between laptops and phones.

Google recently launched the Android Canary Release Channel for developers, giving them the tools required to build the future of foldables and wearables.

Our friends at TechRadar sat down with Google's president of Android Ecosystem, Sameer Samat, to discuss where the company sees Android going. Of course, immediately facing a lot of people is the main Android OS: Android 16. While Google has fast-tracked Android 16, moving into the "Trunk Stable" process for quicker development cycles, Samat says the software's goal remains letting users "fit the ethos of what’s on your home screen with the rest of your phone."

Android 16 is a noteworthy upgrade; however, Samat states the goal was to create an OS that felt “modern and delightful” without disrupting your muscle memory.

While Samat feels confident in his work at Google with Android, stating, “I think you see the future first on Android," there's more to do. Specifically, Samat is concerned about bridging the gap between iOS and Android for users who want to switch. Samat says, "...this should be simple. It's 2025." Currently, there's an issue when switching platforms, and risks.

Samat is interested in utilizing in using more modern "industry standards to move data between the two, and that is a lot of what we’re advocating for and pushing for."

Google is leaning into its large design changes in Android 16 (and likely the future) when it comes to statements like seeing the "future first" on the software. Android 16 adds Material 3 Expressive, which largely changes animations, colors, and more.

Gemini takes center stage

Furthering Android's future are plans to merge "ChromeOS and Android into a single platform." Samat teased that there's a strong curiosity behind understanding how users (such as those on iOS) are using their phones with their laptops.

TechRadar and Samat's discussions boiled down into another key Android area: Gemini. Per Samat, "...Gemini integrated in a phone really provides a much more helpful experience." The AI is a part of Google's plans for Android, and its assistance will likely only continue to progress and evolve. In their interview, Samat showed off Gemini's ability to summarize a YouTube video, equipped with timestamps for fact-checking.

The publication called it a "powerful demonstration," partly due to Apple's lack of such capabilities with its Intelligence/Siri software.

Samat praises Google's AI once more, highlighting its ease of use for consumers. He says, "Gemini is the best assistant out there. Hold down the side key on any flagship Android phone, it’s gonna bring up Gemini, right to the context of where you’re at. Those two capabilities are built by Google."

TechRadar and Sameer Samat continued their interview, discussing the idea of "too much AI" and what's empowering Android XR. You can check out the rest of that interview with TechRadar for those in-depth talks.

The wheels are in motion

Android 16 arrived quite quickly following Android 15's late 2024 debut. While it brought some substantial design changes, Google also packed in a host of new features for users. Among them, you'll find Live Updates, which are real-time updates concerning navigation and even food orders. Android 16 also streamlined notifications, making it easier for alerts belonging to the same app to be displayed without overwhelming (or cluttering) your device.

Additionally, the OS added Advanced Protection software, a feature that better protects a user's phones from unsafe websites and "most sophisticated attacks."

Google has also been working with other OEMs like Samsung and OnePlus to help flesh out their features for Android 16 for a more cohesive OS. The future of Android continues as the company recently launched the Android Canary Release Channel for developers. Google is enticing developers by highlighting the availability of tools to build the future of foldables and wearables. We've just witnessed the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 launch, and adaptive apps for such large screens were mentioned.

Developers can get an early glimpse at the in-development Android API and features to offer feedback and help craft a better future.