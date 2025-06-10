What you need to know

Google's dev blog goes into detail about its future Android 16 SDK release plans, as well as what users can expect after installing the OS.

Android 16 is preparing for a more substantial update in Q4 2025; however, its Q3 update will bring its Material 3 Expressive redesign.

Android 16's launch today (June 10) includes "outline text" for Accessibility settings, Adaptive Apps for full-screen use on foldables, Progress Notifications, and much more.

With Android 16 rolling out today on Google's Pixels, there's a lot under the hood that's relevant for developers and end-users alike.

Google detailed its latest Dev Blog for Android 16 in a press release, calling out its Pixel beta testers. As the update arrives officially today (June 10), Google says Pixel testers who were in its Beta 4.1 test can opt out of its program. Once done, Pixel users will be given the stable version of Android 16, like everyone else. Be advised: this can only be done if you haven't accepted entry into Android 16's QPR1 Beta testing.

Android 16 is hitting Pixel phones today; however, Google says the update should begin arriving on other OEM devices "in the coming months." Of course, this is hinting at Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and more.

Google's planned major and minor SDK releases for Android 16 receive a concept. In short, Google wants to bring a "minor" update to its latest Android OS version later this year in Q4. As a teaser, the post states this patch will include "app-impacting behavior changes, new developer APIs, feature updates, optimizations, and bug fixes." In between, there will be a much lighter update in Q3, aimed at delivering the Android 16 polishing, courtesy of Material 3 Expressive.

If you have a Pixel and are interested in testing this, you may enroll.

A Richer Android app Experience

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

One of Android 16's focuses was apps and how users experience them, especially on bigger displays. Google states its major release lays the groundwork for its "consistency" and "visual appearance" tweaks for apps. One such update includes "Adaptive Apps," which kicks out Android's old "mobile-only" behavior. Now, users with foldables can enjoy apps with more richness as they fill their entire display when unfolded.

Elsewhere, Google is rolling out "consistent progress notifications" in Android 16. The post says this notifications feature "states and milestones" for certain items. If you're traveling somewhere, you'll now see a progress bar showing how far you are from reaching the end. Google adds that these will appear for ride-shares and deliveries, too, so you can watch your food in real-time.

Predictive back is also stepping into the spotlight with updates. Google is extending this unique feature to devices with three-button navigation capabilities. Those holding down the back button will see a brief preview of their other display before moving.

Those getting into mobile photography will find night mode scene detection, hybrid auto exposure, and "precise color temperature adjustments" in Android 16. Google says it's also furthering its work on UltraHDR imagery through its newfound support with HEIC encoding and new parameters via ISO 21496-1 draft standard. Android users are gaining the ability to search their cloud storage media, as well.

Under the Hood Refinements

(Image credit: Google)

Regarding accessibility, Android 16 brings "outline text." According to the company, this feature replaces Android's old "high contrast text." This newer version will create much more contrast around text to ensure what you're reading is even more legible.

For your privacy and security, the latest update bolsters its defenses against "intent redirection attacks" and rolls in the latest Privacy Sandbox in Android improvements. When pairing new devices, Android 16 will now mask your location and introduces a way for users to easily "select and limit" to app-owned media share in the photo picker.

A few final under the hood updates for Android 16 includes 16KB pages, which further improve app performance and launches, JobScheduler updates (developer-focused), and Android Runtime performance reworks and support for more languages.