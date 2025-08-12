What you need to know

Google announced an update for Google Pay in Chrome that upgrades its autofill shopping experience.

Users will soon find detailed reward benefits for more credit cards when using autofill while shopping, as well as BNPL (buy now, pay later) when autofilling card info.

Google also announced it's beginning a test for a "simple and transparent" experience for global money transfers, so users understand the exchange rate in Wallet online and Search.

Google's announcing three new ways it's improving the online shopping experience through its browser.

In a Keyword post, the company highlighted an update preparing to roll out for Google Pay for users shopping through Chrome. The first two updates for Google Pay concern the company's autofill feature for payments in Chrome. The post states that when autofilling payments, U.S. shoppers will see rewards for even more credit cards. This update extends Google's support to over 100 credit cards in the U.S.

Specifically, the company states Google Pay will "help you easily see which card can score you the best benefits" when autofilling your payment information in Chrome.

Google Pay's "buy now, pay later" option when shopping online is also available for Affirm and Zip when autofilling your card information. The company says it plans to extend this autofill capability to Klarna, Afterpay, "and more coming soon." The final payment update today (Aug 12) regards users looking to send money to friends or family in global situations.

This test aims to bring a "simple and transparent" experience for users searching for the exchange rate between countries. Users will be able to view these rates in this test via Google Wallet's online (computer) app and Search. This information will involve remittance providers such as Ria Money Transfer, Xe, and Wise. However, to send money globally, users will need to lean on Stripe.

Google Pay's strives for ease

Google states Stripe will handle fund processing for U.S. money transfers to India, Brazil, and the Philippines "to start." The company didn't state when we could see this expand to other countries, but this is still a test for now, so we'll have to be a little patient.

Earlier this year, Klarna announced that it was joining Google Pay's BNPL (buy now, pay later) option during checkout. The company said its payment option would be available in "select" Android apps and websites that support Google Pay. Of course, this was but another expansion Google brought after it included Affirm and Zip in 2024. Shoppers would have to select the BNPL later option when checking out online, and select their preferred third-party provider.

With this autofill feature rolling out in Chrome, shoppers should have an easier time quickly tapping through without having to fiddle with menus.