Klarna announced integration with Google Pay, which will expand the latter's BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) options for purchasing items online at checkout.

Klarna states it will be available in "select" Android apps and websites that support Google Pay's services, as its rollout begins today (June 24).

Google Pay expanded its BNPL options in 2024 by bringing in third-party providers like Affirm and Zip.

It might've flown under your radar, but Google Pay and Klarna have paired to bring you even more flexible payment options.

Klarna announced in a press release that its integration with Google Pay is available today (June 24). The company states users should find its payment option available during checkout while shopping online on "select" Android apps and websites. Klarna's chief commercial officer, David Sykes, said, "Integrating with Google Pay marks a meaningful step in Klarna’s mission to bring flexible, transparent payments to where consumers already are."

Klarna is positioned to enhance Google Pay's available Buy Now, Pay Later choices when purchasing expensive products. The post states users will have access to Klarna's "Pay in four payments" feature. This lets you submit "four fixed payments" that are interest-free for purchases over $35.

The company adds, "Financing is available for higher ticket items with monthly repayments made over a longer period of time starting at 0% APR."

It might take a little while before Klarna shows up when purchasing items in supported apps/websites on Android with Google Pay.

Google Pay's BNPL (buy now, pay later) function saw an expansion last year, when the company introduced Affirm and Zip. With these third-party providers, consumers could pay more comfortably for items across more websites and apps. Similar to Klarna, it's worth keeping an eye on when your next installment's due date is to avoid missing it.

Google also improved the way users interact with their card information when paying. That update brought in the ability to confirm crucial card details without its security code, but instead with your fingerprint. Consumers could also opt for typing in a PIN or using facial recognition, too.

On a related note, Google Wallet's been rumored to have a seamless, NFC-based card-adding feature in the works. Some early signs suggest that all users would need to do is hold their desired card close to their device "until it vibrates." Your phone, leveraging its NFC, would grab its details and input them in their appropriate areas. This would only (seemingly) work for cards that are EMV compliant.

More importantly, this feature will leave the most critical detail to you: the card's CVV. There's also a lot more planned for NFC on phones, with the NFC Forum highlighting its ambitions to give users more things to do with a "single tap."