What you need to know

Samsung Wallet is testing out two exciting features: 'Buy Now, Pay Later' and 'Tap to Transfer,' with a potential U.S. launch on the horizon.

The 'Instant Installment' feature lets you split payments for purchases, while 'Tap to Transfer' works like Apple’s Tap to Cash but with more flexibility for other digital wallets.

The BNPL feature, powered by Splitit, will let you use Visa or Mastercard without a credit check, though activation may require approval and could have extra fees.

A fresh beta build has given us a sneak peek at Samsung Wallet’s "buy now, pay later" and tap-to-send options, and although these are not official yet, all signs point to these features rolling out soon.

When the Galaxy S25 series made its debut in January, Samsung also snuck in some software updates that flew under the radar. Two standout features were “Instant Installment” for breaking up payments and a peer-to-peer money transfer option that Samsung calls “Tap to Transfer.”

Samsung’s Tap to Transfer works a lot like Apple’s Tap to Cash—just bump phones to send money. However, while Apple keeps things locked in its ecosystem, Samsung is presumably playing nice with other digital wallets. That means you might not need a Galaxy phone to receive cash, giving it a flexibility Apple doesn’t offer.

Buy now, stress later

Now, leaked screenshots of Samsung Wallet, shared by @theordysm on X, show a “Buy Now, Pay Later” feature in the works, powered by Splitit (via 9to5Google). It looks like it’ll work with Visa and Mastercard, with no credit check needed. That said, activation still needs approval, and there might be some extra fees in the mix.

Both features are still in the testing phase, going through internal checks and limited beta runs. Word on the street is Samsung might launch them first in the U.S. once they’re ready for primetime.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: @theordysm / X) (Image credit: @theordysm / X) (Image credit: @theordysm / X) (Image credit: @theordysm / X)

From the screenshots, it looks like the Installment Payments feature will let users split their purchases into weekly payments. This option should be available for pretty much any transaction made through Samsung Wallet.

Slice your bills

Samsung’s installment payments aren’t about offering credit or loans. Think of it as turning your regular purchases into a pay-over-time plan, whether you’re checking out online or in a physical store.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The funds transfer feature lets users send money either through a digital network or by tapping an NFC-compatible device or payment card. The recipient’s bank account, linked to their debit card, gets the funds straight away.

While we don’t know exactly how fast the transfers will be, the ability to send money just by tapping a debit card is definitely a game changer.