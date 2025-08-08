What you need to know

A substantial Pixel 10 series leak highlighted the supposed specifications for the devices ahead of launch.

The devices are supposedly on the way with Google's "Pixelsnap" wireless charging, which is Qi2-capable.

A Pixel 10 Pro Fold leak suggests the phone will feature a ~24 hour or more battery with 16GB.

Google's launch event is slated for August 20.

Don't get confused, launch day didn't come early, but these new Pixel 10 series leaks might make it feel that way.

A host of specifications for three Pixel 10 series devices were posted in a thread on X by tipster Evan Blass. The tipster is alleging key details about the Pixel 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the 10 Pro Fold. The images, which seem to have been ripped from Google's planned promo material, claim the Pixel 10 Pro XL will feature a 6.8-inch Super Actua display. The battery can last ~24 hours or more with Pixelsnap wireless charging available.

It seems the RAM size for the 10 Pro XL is capped at 16GB, alongside Google's expected Tensor G5 SoC.

For the fun stuff, the tipster alleges the 10 Pro XL will feature 8K video recording capabilities and a 42MP selfie camera. The triple array on the back is rumored to consist of a 50MP wide lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto with 100x zoom.

Rumors state the Pixel 10 Pro mirrors the Pro XL quite closely, except for its display, which is 6.3 inches.

Down a tier, we have the base Pixel 10. The device is supposedly mirroring the 10 Pro with a 6.3-inch Super Actua display and the same ~24 hours or more battery life. However, the differences will reportedly lie in its RAM, as the Pixel 10 could only receive 12GB. The Pixel 10 has also been rumored to grab a third camera, and we're seeing that here in these leaked images.

The Pixel 10 is supposedly preparing a 48MP wide lens, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 10.8MP telephoto with 20x zoom. Video capabilities drop to 4K, while its selfie camera sinks to 10.5MP, under the Pro and Pro XL.

Here comes the Fold

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold couldn't escape the leak, as the tipster alleges it could see an 8-inch Super Actua Flex (internal) display and a 6.4-inch cover. Specifications are much lighter than the others; however, the image claims the 10 Pro Fold could see a 20x zoom capable lens on its rear array and 16GB RAM.

Keeping you going is said to be a battery that can last ~24 hours or more, likely depending on use.

Lastly, sneaking into things is the Pixel Buds 2a, which has sort of been silent these past few months. Rumors state these buds could feature ANC (active noise cancellation) and sit right under the Buds 2 Pro with seven hours of battery life (if ANC is active). The charging is rumored to hold enough charge for 20 hours. Spatial Audio could be another worthwhile budget 2a feature.

What's happened so far...

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

"Pixelsnap" is an upcoming Pixel feature we've heard rumored since June. There was some reported evidence that Google was working on its own selection of Qi2-certified accessories for the Pixel 10, dubbed "Pixelsnap." These would let users charge their device wirelessly, similar to Apple's MagSafe. However, the Pixel 10 series (if the rumors are believed) is suspected to have Qi2 magnets within the phones.

This means that, unlike Samsung's Galaxy S25 series, which requires a case with magnets, the Pixel 10 can be placed on a wireless charger without issue.

Back into the leaks, a recent Pixel render drop showcased the designs of the 10 series. It seems Google is keeping the series mostly the same as the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold seems to sport some slightly thinner bezels, meaning consumers will have more screen for their scrolling eyeballs.

Google's launch event for these devices is slated for August 20.