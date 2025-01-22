Does the Samsung Galaxy S25 support MagSafe or Qi2 wireless charging? Best answer: No, the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra do not support MagSafe or Qi2. These phones do charge at a maximum of 15W wirelessly, matching the Qi2 specification, but lack the magnets required for certification.

Everything you need to know about wireless charging on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Qi2, which includes magnets for chargers and accessories, is based on MagSafe and is becoming a popular request for Android phones. Although Samsung recently confirmed it will ship Qi2-equipped phones in 2025, Galaxy fans will have to wait a bit longer. The new Samsung Galaxy S25 series does not officially support Qi2 or MagSafe.

Instead, it supports the same wireless charging speeds as prior Galaxy phones. You can charge the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra at up to 15W speeds wirelessly.

The Qi2 specification supports up to 15W fast charging wirelessly and magnetic connection with chargers and accessories. As such, Qi2 chargers will work with the Galaxy S25 series, even if the phones aren't officially certified and magnetic connection won't be possible.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Aside from 15W wireless charging support, the Galaxy S25 series supports up to 45W wired charging speeds and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. However, it's important to note that the base Galaxy S25 charges slower than the bigger phones when using a cable.

Although the omission of Qi2 and MagSafe on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is an unfortunate one, it still includes some of the best Android phones you can buy.

