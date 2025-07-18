What you need to know

Samsung announced that the Galaxy A56 5G is rolling out across the U.S. (nationwide) at retailers for $499.

The device features a 6.7-inch FHD Plus Super AMOLED display, a triple camera array, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A56 features Samsung's "Awesome Intelligence" with Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and its exclusive "Best Face" camera feature.

The Galaxy A56 was a part of the larger launch in March with the A36 and A26; however, it has waited until now to officially arrive in the States.

After that late winter launch, Samsung's 2025 budget Galaxy phone is starting to arrive at U.S. retailers.

In an email received today (July 18), Samsung announced that its Galaxy A56 5G is available now in retailers nationwide in the U.S. Official details state consumers can find the device in Awesome Lightgray and Awesome Graphite. Those looking for the phone on Amazon will find an exclusive Awesome Olive option. The Galaxy A56 5G starts at $499 and comes with two storage variations: 128GB and 256GB.

This camera housing consists of a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro lens. The selfie camera comes in at 12MP. Samsung highlights its software commitment for the Galaxy A56 5G, stating it will receive six generations of Android OS updates (One UI, too) and six years of security updates. Samsung's Knox Vault and Knox Matrix are designed to help safeguard your privacy.

Samsung teases the device's AI capabilities, which, this time, is known as "Awesome Intelligence."

"Awesome" AI

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

As originally announced, the latest Galaxy A series, including the A56 5G, features "Awesome Intelligence," Samsung's "first comprehensive mobile AI experience" for its budget devices. This AI suite packs features like Google's Circle to Search, Object Eraser, and Best Face, a Galaxy A56 exclusive. Samsung states this gives users an easy outlet to capture every face in a group photo in pristine condition.

Best Face is able to capture up to five unique faces in a group shot or motion photo. This feature gives you the ability to scroll back through everyone's faces and see which one was best. This is ideal for instances where someone blinked or if they weren't quite ready to flash a smile. The Galaxy A56 5G also comes with Samsung's Nightography software, further enhanced by Low Noise mode.

While we're quite familiar with Circle to Search by now, Samsung highlights the user's ability to look up songs using the feature.

The Gift of Galaxy A

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

In March, Samsung launched its latest 2025 wave of Galaxy A series devices. Among them were the Galaxy A36 and A26, alongside the Galaxy A56. The latter is considered the more "higher priced" of the three Galaxy A series phones this year, priced at $499. However, the A36 and A26 sit at $399 and $299, respectively.

All three devices feature Samsung's Awesome Intelligence software and true mid-range hardware capabilities.

That winter launch felt incomplete, considering the Galaxy A26 and A36 were the only two devices that rolled out in late March. At the time, Samsung didn't state whether or not the U.S. market would see the A56. Though with today's launch, it seems the device has returned after the A55 skipped out.