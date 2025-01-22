Google expands AI Overviews in Circle to Search for the Galaxy S25 series and more

What you need to know

Google detailed an AI Overview expansion for Circle to Search on the Galaxy S25 and more devices.

This expansion lets the generative AI feature deliver quick snapshots for more places, "trending images," and more during visual search queries.

Circle to Search also picks up "one-tap actions" for phone numbers, email addresses, and URLs.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 series during Unpacked today (January 22).

As consumers stare down the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, Google is announcing a new update its search software on Android.

There are two major updates that will arrive on the Galaxy S25 series. According to a press release, the first part involves an expansion of Google's AI Overviews to its "visual searches." The company states this expansion into Circle to Search will apply to things circled or highlighted like places, "trending images," "unique objects," and more.

Google also states that users can use Circle to Search for an art piece to gather more information about it, thanks to the generative AI software.

It seems the software will try to identify what it's seeing in your circled/highlighted box. Once down, Circle to Search will now display an AI Overview first with quick bullet points and links for fact-checking. Moreover, users retain the ability to write a bit text in case they'd like to refine what the AI is searching for.

Joining this major AI Overview expansion is a QoL (quality of life) update for Circle to Search that brings "one-tap actions."

Google says Circle to Search will now "automatically identify" phone numbers, email addresses, and URLs. When this occurs, the company states users will see a new chip that they can tap to call that number, send an email, or head to a website. More importantly, Google warns that this feature "works on compatible apps" and that results "may vary" depending on the visual search.

(Image credit: Google)

We've already crossed Google's Circle to Search anniversary, which took place during 2024's launch of the Galaxy S24 series. The feature hit Samsung's past-gen devices first, alongside Google's Pixel series before other Android phones. The star of the feature was the user's ability to highlight anything they see on their phone for a search on Google's engine. Those looking up clothes would find useful retail links to quickly purchase them.

Moreover, the original rollout of Circle to Search included AI Overviews; however, those quick snapshots weren't everywhere. The current update expands these to cover even more of what a user could look up.

Google also updated its AI Overviews with more organization in its condensed format. Alongside that useful patch was a full-page experience that lets users dive into more relevant and important articles, forums, and more. The company states that users looking up information on recipes will find "top recipes" first, before diving into things regarding its ingredients or other variations.

Samsung revealed the Galaxy S25 series today (January 22) during its Unpacked event.