What you need to know

Google is rolling out AI agents in Cloud that can handle everything from data analysis to code execution.

Gemini CLI is gaining GitHub Actions, an agent that automates issue and contribution triage and serves as an AI teammate.

The five other agentic solutions are aimed at data scientists and engineers working in Google Cloud business environments.

Google Cloud is bolstering its offerings in the agentic era with six new AI agents tailor-made for developers, data scientists, and data engineers alike. The agents are available in preview starting today, Aug. 5, including a GitHub Actions helper for the Gemini command-line interface (CLI).

The company says the fresh AI tools are the start of an agentic enterprise for its customers, which aims to bridge the operational and analytical needs of a business. Alongside the agentic helpers, Google Cloud is creating Gemini Data Agents APIs and the Agent Development Kit (ADK), which are the foundation for a customizable platform that can be used to create custom AI tools for unique workflows.

These are the new AI agents developers and businesses can try out now in Google Cloud:

Data Engineering Agent in BigQuery — a data-prepping agent optimized for cleaning, transforming, and preparing information for AI use.

— a data-prepping agent optimized for cleaning, transforming, and preparing information for AI use. Data Science Agent in BigQuery Notebooks — a workspace agent that turns notebooks into intelligent infrastructure for data science teams.

— a workspace agent that turns notebooks into intelligent infrastructure for data science teams. Conversational Analytics Agent + Code Interpreter — a chatbot-style tool that supports conversational question-and-answer dialogue using the context of unique data sets.

— a chatbot-style tool that supports conversational question-and-answer dialogue using the context of unique data sets. Migration Agent for Spanner — a data modernization agent designed for Google Cloud's global database service, Spanner.

— a data modernization agent designed for Google Cloud's global database service, Spanner. Conversational Analytics API — a custom agent builder for developers and businesses.

— a custom agent builder for developers and businesses. Gemini CLI GitHub Actions — a coding teammate for your GitHub repository, found in Gemini CLI.

Everything you need to know about Google's new AI agents

Google Cloud is for businesses, first-and-foremost, and these AI agents are intended to help with everything from software development and data analytics to managing global distribution and infrastructure networks. For example, the Data Engineering Agent can automate workflows that were once manual processes. It supports data ingestion from external sources, like Google Cloud Storage, and can complete contextual actions on your behalf.

Google provides the example prompt of "Create a pipeline to load a CSV file, cleanse these columns, and join it with another table." With that, the Data Engineering Agent can complete the multi-action requests independently. The Spanner Migration Agent can work in tandem with the Data Engineering Agent, as it's intended for legacy systems that are still needing modernization.

(Image credit: Google)

The Data Science Agent can automate typical analytical workflows, according to Google. It handles common tasks like exploratory data analysis (EDA), data cleaning, featurization, and machine learning predictions based on provided data sets in either BigQuery or Vertex AI.

(Image credit: Google)

The Conversational Analytics Agent is also getting a boost, as it's now getting a Code Interpreter function. It receives thorough and specific natural language questions, and automatically converts them into Python code. From there, Code Interpreter can run the generated code, creating visual and interactive graphics based on the results. It's all running in Google Data Cloud, and thus the company claims it's secure and governed.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gemini CLI is getting better for teams with GitHub Actions

Finally, Gemini CLI is getting an upgrade that enhances multi-user support and GitHub integration. For those unfamiliar, Gemini CLI is a command-line terminal for Gemini that's open-source and can be run locally. It's available in beta globally now on GitHub.

The story behind Gemini CLI's new GitHub Actions agent is pretty interesting. Amidst a heavy burden of GitHub feature requests and contributions for the open-source Gemini CLI, Google needed a way to respond quickly at scale. So, it created GitHub Actions — an autonomous agent that can handle issue triage and pull request reviews independently. Now, it's giving away what it created to manage Gemini CLI issues and contributions as GitHub Actions.

(Image credit: Google)

Aside from issue triage and pulling request reviews, GitHub Actions also serves as a collaborative coding agent that can work as your AI teammate.

All of these Google Cloud features are available in preview or beta starting today, and you can try them now.