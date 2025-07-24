What you need to know

Google's looking to end the week with some shopping, as Search picks up new AI-powered experiences.

Search's virtual "Try On" feature exits Labs, arriving in full for users looking to see if the clothes they like would fit them using full-length body photos.

Google is also rolling a "track price" button for clothes, which lets users decide their price threshold, color, and size to be alerted in the future.

AI Mode was teased to receive an update this fall, powered by "Vision Match," that lets users look through a range of options for clothes and interior design options.

Google's rolling out two key shopping experiences in Search, empowered to go even further with AI.

In a press release, Google highlighted the arrival of its virtual AI experiment "Try On" for users in Search after its experimental stage in Labs. As it rolls out today (July 24), Google states users can "upload a photo of themselves and use AI to virtually try on clothes." The post says users can interact with new styles via Search's Shopping Graph, Google Shopping, and photo results in Images.

Tapping on a shirt or pair of pants you like should produce Google's new "try it on" button.

Google reiterates that users can upload a full-length photo of themselves, so the AI can work its magic. After a brief pause for generation, Google's AI will return with an image of what you'd look like if you had those clothes on. With "Try On" rolling out in full, users can rediscover previous style's they've tried on, save their favorites, or share their virtual wardrobe with others.

Users should begin noticing "Try it on" appear in Search results today (July 24), but it might take some time. So, exercise some patience while it makes its rounds.

Google's next shopping-focused feature aims to keep your finger on the pulse when it comes to deals. The post states this update to price alerts makes it easier for consumers to keep track of falling prices via a new "track price" button. If you've found the perfect shirt or dress for you, you'll be able to set the color and size you've got your eyes on. More importantly, Google states users can customize the price range they're looking for.

So, if that dress costs $150 now, but you're looking for it around $50 and it hits, you'll be among the first to know (if you're tracking its price).

This tracking feature is rolling out today.

AI Mode wants new clothes, too

While the previous two feature are a part of today's (July 24) update, Google teased a little more en route for AI Mode.

Just in time for the fall, AI Mode is preparing to receive outfit and interior design inspiration capabilities in a future update. Google teaser suggests AI Mode's upcoming update will help users match their outfit of choice with the occasion. When it comes to interior design, the enhanced Search function can help users gain bedroom design ideas and more.

AI Mode's capabilities will be powered by Google's "Vision Match" software, designed to generate a "range of options" based on what you're looking for.

Aside from the fall expectance, Google didn't state a clear date, so keep your eyes peeled for when this arrives, as there will likely be a more official announcement for it.