What you need to know

Official Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL cases have leaked, revealing new colors and designs.

The leaked cases show an internal magnetic ring, likely for Qi2 wireless charging support.

Pixel 10 series is rumored to be the first US flagship with native Qi2/MagSafe compatibility.

Just days ahead of the Google Pixel 10 series launch, official first-party cases set to debut alongside the new smartphones have leaked. While the cases look very similar to those from the Pixel 9 series from last year, the leaked images reveal that Google will be adding a magnetic ring to Pixel 10 cases for the rumored Qi2 wireless charging support.

Dutch website Nieuwemobiel has shared what appears to be the full collection of official cases for the Pixel 10 series, which will be available at launch. The leaked lineup includes cases for both the Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro XL, showing the color options each model will get.

The baseline Pixel 10 cases will come in Indigo, Obsidian, Limoncello, and Frost, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL cases will be available in Moonstone, Jade, and Porcelain. Otherwise, the cases keep a similar design language to before, offering a minimal look, fabric-like texture, and the signature “G” logo on the back.

Google to add magnets to official Pixel 10 cases

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nieuwemobiel) (Image credit: Nieuwemobiel) (Image credit: Nieuwemobiel)

However, one interesting change visible in a leaked render is the addition of a magnetic ring inside the case. While there's no official confirmation of its purpose, this design is similar to what we've seen in Apple's official iPhone cases and third-party Pixel cases that enable MagSafe-like functionality.

This doesn't mean the Pixel 10 series won't offer Qi2 or MagSafe-like support natively. According to previous rumors, the Pixel 10 line is expected to be the first flagship smartphone in the U.S. to include Qi2 wireless charging built in. This would allow Pixel 10 devices to magnetically attach to compatible accessories such as chargers, power banks, wallets, and other accessories without relying on third-party magnetic cases.

The official cases with built-in magnets would simply help ensure a stronger connection, similar to how iPhone cases strengthen the magnetic hold for MagSafe accessories.

For more news and information on Google's upcoming phones, check out our Ultimate Guide.