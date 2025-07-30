What you need to know

Pixel 10 may be the first U.S. Android flagship to support native Qi2 magnetic charging.

Leaks confirm Pixel 10 will feature a telephoto lens with up to 20x Super Res Zoom.

Pixel Watch 4 is expected to have a larger battery, new colors, and improved fitness tracking.

It's no secret: the Google Pixel 10 series is arriving soon, and from what it looks like, it might become the first flagship smartphone in the US to support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging.

Over the past few weeks, we've seen plenty of Pixel 10 leaks, including the bold new color options and detailed renders of the entire lineup. Most of us thought there wasn't much left to leak, but it turns out we were wrong. Reputed leaker Evan Blass has now shared another “Pixel Drop” on X, revealing key specs and highlighting some new additions to the Pixel 10 series.

Pixel 10 could be the first to support Qi2 with built-in magnets

In a series of posts, Blass shared images of various Pixel 10 models, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro, along with some core specs. The Tensor G5 chipset, which the Pixel 10 series is expected to debut, is once again confirmed by the leak.

The leak also reconfirms that the baseline Pixel 10 will include a triple-camera setup featuring a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and, for the first time, a telephoto lens with up to 20x Super Res Zoom. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL will retain their telephoto sensors but offer an upgraded "Pro Res Zoom" capability of up to 100x.

What's more interesting, though, is that one of the leaked posts shows a magnetic charger attached directly to the back of a Pixel 10 device without a case, suggesting that the Pixel 10 series could be the first flagship Android phones to support MagSafe-like Qi2 magnetic charging natively.

Initial rumors of the Pixel 10 supporting a “Pixelsnap” Qi2 wireless charging system surfaced in June 2025. At that time, it was believed the system would work only with compatible cases — similar to how it functions on the Galaxy S25 Ultra and OnePlus 13. However, this new leak suggests the Pixel 10 may have built-in magnets, offering the Qi2 experience out of the box.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch 4 join the party

Blass also shared renders of other upcoming Google Pixel devices expected to launch alongside the Pixel 10 series. These include the Pixel Watch 4, an official case for the Pixel 10 Pro, and a new color option for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The new products are shown in Moonstone and Iris colorways, with the Pixel Watch 4 also appearing in Obsidian.

The Pixel Watch 4 is rumored to come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, featuring a larger battery than the Pixel Watch 3 and a side-mounted charging system. It’s also expected to bring major software upgrades, particularly for strength training features.

Of course, nothing is official until launch, but from the leaks so far, it looks like the Pixel 10 series is addressing many of the gaps left by the Pixel 9 lineup. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long, as the official unveiling is just a few weeks away.