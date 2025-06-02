What you need to know

The Pixel 10 Pro has been leaked as a tipster takes to Telegram to post several images of the alleged device along with some specs.

The images shared by Mystic Leaks show the phone's rear panel, with the pill-shaped camera bump.

Other images showcase the change in placement of the SIM slot, USB-C port, and speakers of the device.

Another leak claims that Google's new flagship models could launch on August 13.

Google Pixel 10 leaks have been coming in hot, and this time, someone was able to get their hands on an alleged prototype of the device.

Images of the alleged Google Pixel 10 Pro have been circulating on Telegram, shared by tipster Mystic Leaks from a Chinese social media platform called "coolapk." The caption of the Telegram message, accompanied by nine pictures, reads "An early DVT 1.0 Pixel 10 Pro."

DVT stands for Design Variation Test, also known as a prototype of the alleged device.

One of the images shows us a Settings with details of the phone displaying "Pixel 10 Pro" along with screenshots from the DevCheck app that show the phone is running on Android 16 (Baklava).

(Image credit: Mystic Leaks)

The DevCheck app also provides information on the purported "Tensor G5" chipset that powers the Pixel 10 Pro prototype. With its core configuration "2x Cortex-A520, 3x Cortex-A725, 2x Cortex-A725, 1x Cortex-X4."

However, the screenshot also shows that the chip is made using a 5nm process, which Mystic Leaks also points out is incorrect, as previous rumors have indicated that Tensor G5 is expected to be built on a 3nm process node.

Furthermore, the images showcase the phone from all angles, particularly the rear panel of the device, highlighting the pill-shaped camera bar. From the looks of it, the camera bar appears much wider and perhaps a bit thicker in comparison to the camera bar on the Pixel 9 Pro. We can also see that it's housing three cameras, the flash, and what's likely the temperature sensor.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Mystic Leaks)

Furthermore, Google appears to have mixed up the placement of its SIM slot and USB-C port. According to the images, the SIM slot appears to have been relocated to the top left corner of the device, while the USB-C port seems to have two identical speaker-like cutouts on either side.

The phone is showcased in a black or dark grey colorway, featuring rounded corners and a glossy finish around the device. While we can't determine the thickness of the phone from these images, it appears to be similar to its predecessor.

(Image credit: Android Headlines/ via OnLeaks)

In another leak, Android Headlines seemed to have some information on when these devices are set to launch this year. According to the publication, the Pixel 10 series will be unveiled at the Made by Google event that will take place on August 13 this year.

"The lineup will include the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold," the website added. However, the sources for the above information have not been mentioned by the website.

The publication also claims that pre-orders for the Pixel 10 series will begin on the same day. It also states that the new Pixel Watch 4 could be shown off during the event. The website also claims that pre-orders will ship on August 20, the same day in-store availability is set to begin.

Given that the rumored UK Superfans event at the end of this month suggests a potentially earlier launch, this leak seems to put all those rumors to rest. It is important to take all the above information with a grain of salt, as Google has not officially confirmed anything yet.