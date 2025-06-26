When does the Google Pixel 10 launch?

It might feel like time is flying by, but the Google Pixel 9 series has already been out for more than half a year. That means we're looking ahead to the upcoming Google Pixel 10 lineup, which isn't very far away. Based on rumors, leaks, and past Google launches, we're expecting the Pixel 10 series to debut this summer.

In fact, we even have an idea of the exact date for the Made by Google event for the Pixel 10 lineup. Android Central meticulously follows all the newest rumors, leaks, and official teasers so you don't have to. The Google Pixel 10 will launch in late August 2025, slightly later than the Pixel 9 launched in 2024.

For all the latest details and frequently asked questions about the Google Pixel 10 lineup, keep reading.

Google is expected to hold a Made by Google launch event on August 20, 2025, and this is where we will see the Pixel 10 series for the first time. The actual release date for the Google Pixel 10 will be August 28, per an Android Headlines leak. The full crop of phones that will be announced on August 20 includes the Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Earlier, reports indicated the Made by Google launch event would be held on August 13, 2025. This would’ve been the exact same date that Google launched the Pixel 9 one year earlier. However, newer reports claim that Google opted to push back the Made by Google event one week, giving us the August 20 estimate.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Keeping with tradition, the Google Pixel 10 will be available for preorder immediately after the event on August 20. Those preorders won’t be available until the official launch date of May 28, and in-store availability is expected to arrive on that same day. Currently, we don’t know what kind of preorder deals or promotions might be offered alongside the Pixel 10 series, but the best Pixel 9 deals might give us some indication of what to expect.

FAQ

When will the Google Pixel 10 launch?

The Google Pixel 10 is expected to launch in August, with retail availability and an official release date rumored for late August. It may arrive slightly later than the Pixel 9 lineup last year, which was announced on August 13, 2024, and officially released on August 22, 2024.

Last year, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold debuted later than the rest of the Pixel 9 series. It's unclear if the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will also follow this blueprint for the company's 2025 release.

Please note that any rumored dates are subject to change, as Google has not officially announced the date of its next Made by Google event.

How much will the Google Pixel 10 cost?

While the official prices of the Google Pixel 10 series haven't been released, rumors point to some models getting a price change in 2025. Specifically, the Pixel 10 Pro XL could get a $100 price hike, making the list price $1,199. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could see a $200 price decrease, lowering the cost to $1,599. The base-model Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro might keep their $799 and $999 price points, respectively.

Will the Google Pixel 9 drop in price?

If we look at past Google Pixel launches as precedent, the Pixel 9 series should hang around at lower price points following the Pixel 10 launch. However, you don't need to wait for the Google Pixel 10 to come out to snag a deal on the Pixel 9. Prices are already much lower than they were at launch, for instance.

The best time to grab a great Pixel 9 deal is during Amazon Prime Day, which will span July 8 to 11 this year. We're loving some of these early Prime Day Pixel 9 deals, too.

Stay tuned for more Pixel 10 news, and check back during Prime Day for the top curated Pixel 9 deals.