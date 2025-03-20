The best Google Pixel 9 deals of March 2025 — spring sales, trade-in discounts, and more

The Pixel 9a preorders may have been delayed, but there are still plenty of Google Pixel 9 deals to check out while you wait. Whether you want the base model Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, or the impressive Pixel 9 Pro XL, I created this guide so you know exactly where to look when you're ready to purchase your next Google flagship.

The offers on display include sweet trade-in opportunities, straight discounts, and so much more, so keep reading to find the deal that's right for you. No matter which phone you choose, you can expect a sophisticated device with an efficient Tensor G4 processor, a suite of cutting-edge AI features, and seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed. If you can't find what you're looking for yet, feel free to bookmark this page and check back later: I'll be updating through guide through the Amazon Big Spring Sale (March 25th-31st) and beyond.

Google Pixel 9 deals

The base model Google Pixel 9 starts at $799 for the 128GB version and $899 for the 256GB phone. Both configurations boast 12GB of RAM straight out of the box, plus you'll enjoy the efficiency of the new Tensor G4 chipset alongside an improved 4,700mAh battery and loads of AI-powered software features.

Mint Mobile: $400 off, plus 50% off one year of the Unlimited plan Bundle the Pixel 9 with one year of the Unlimited plan at Mint and the carrier will give you a whopping $400 off AND 50% off the 12 months of wireless service. That's like a 50% discount on both a great new device and an entire year of T-Mobile-powered coverage!

Best Buy: $150 off unlocked Google Pixel 9 (in Wintergreen) Order the Google Pixel 9 in Wintergreen from Best Buy and the retailer will hook you up with a $150 no-strings discount. Activate the phone through your carrier today and you'll get an additional $100 off!

Verizon: FREE with new line and eligible unlimitedp lan Head to Verizon and add a line with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan and you'll get $799.99 in promo credits over 36 months, enough to make the Google Pixel 9 completely free!

Amazon: 20% off the unlocked Google Pixel 9 If you prefer to buy your devices unlocked, grab the Google Pixel 9 (128GB) from Amazon today and you'll get a straight 20% knocked off your purchase. If you need more storage, upgrade to the 256GB phone and receive a $150 discount.

AT&T: just $5.99 per month with qualified line Simply add a line with a qualified unlimited plan at AT&T and the carrier will give you the Google Pixel 9 for only $5.99/month (for 36 months).

Visible: sign up for Visible Plus annual plan and get $400 off the Google Pixel 9 with code SWEETDEAL Sign up for one year of the popular Visible Plus plan and the Verizon-owned carrier will hook you up with a $400 discount when you use the code SWEETDEAL at checkout. New customers only!

Google Pixel 9 Pro deals

For the first time ever, the Pixel 9 Pro is the same size as the base model Google Pixel 9 — but fear not, things still look quite different under the hood. The Google Pixel 9 Pro boasts the Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB of RAM, plus you get an improved 42 MP front camera system and a telephoto lens (another first for Google devices). The Google Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999 for the 128GB version, and there's also a more-expensive 1TB version if you need additional storage.

Best Buy: up to $300 off, trade-in credit Buy the 128GB Google Pixel 9 Pro from Best Buy and you'll score a straight $250 off, while the 256GB version of the phone is chilling with a $300 discount. As if that wasn't enough, the retailer is also offering up to $740 off when you trade in.

Verizon: FREE with new line and Unlimited Ultimate plan Similar to the Pixel 9 deal described above, if you buy the Pixel 9 Pro and add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan, Verizon will give you enough promo credits over 36 months to make the phone completely free! If you're looking to get rid of an old device, you can also send it in to Verizon and get $1,000 of trade-in credit with any myPlan signup.

Amazon: buy the Pixel 9 Pro and get $250 off Grab the AI-powered Google Pixel 9 Pro from Amazon unlocked and you'll get a straight $250 knocked off your purchase.

AT&T: get the Pixel 9 Pro for FREE with eligible trade-in and qualified unlimited plan Send AT&T an old or broken device and add a line with a qualified unlimited plan and the carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits to make the Google Pixel 9 Pro totally free.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL deals

Probably the most surprising smartphone announced during Made by Google 2024, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL picks up where Google left off with the Pixel 4 XL years ago. It's essentially a bigger version of the Pixel 9 Pro, with a 6.8-inch LTPO display, 16GB of RAM, and a slightly larger battery. The XL phone starts at $1,099 for the 128GB version, or you could go up to 1TB to get more storage.

Mint Mobile: $400 off, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited Just like the base model Pixel 9, you can get a straight $400 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL AND 50% off wireless when you pair the purchase of the phone with one year of the Unlimited plan at Mint.

Best Buy: get $600 off with purchase and carrier activation Buy the Pixel 9 Pro XL and activate the device through your carrier and Best Buy will carve a whopping $600 off the price of the phone. That makes the XL just $499, the same price as the upcoming Pixel 9a!!

Verizon: $5 per month for 36 months with Unlimited Ultimate plan Add a line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan and Verizon will slash $1,019.99 off the price of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. That knocks the phone down to just $5 per month for 36 months, plus you'll get a free storage boost to 512GB!