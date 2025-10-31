Best Buy just released its first batch of Black Friday deals, and the Android discounts are scary good - see my TOP 10 picks

Black Friday is still weeks away, but Best Buy is giving us an early look at the sale with its first batch of "DoorBOOster" deals. Yes, whoever named it that is clearly smoking something, but I have to admit: the Android deals on display (so far) are no laughing matter.

I'm talking about deals like 60% off the Acer Chromebook 315, or this offer that slashes an outstanding $350 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Many of these deals expire on Sunday, so don't dilly-dally if you're hoping to score some spooky savings ASAP. If you do miss this weekend's deals, fear not: Best Buy will be dropping new discounts every week as approach the big sale weekend, and I'll continue to share all of the best offers in this guide as they go live.

Early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

$350 off Read more Read less ▼ Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $949.99 at Best Buy The Galaxy S25 Ultra continues Samsung's legacy of producing some of the most powerful smartphones on the market. The phone is powered by the legendary Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and boasts an incredible display with 12GB of RAM and all of the latest AI features. The phone is also pretty expensive, but buy the S25 Ultra unlocked from Best Buy and you'll score a sweet $350 off your purchase. Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

$250 off Read more Read less ▼ OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 From $749.99 at Best Buy The 'nearly perfect' OnePlus 13 is our top pick for the best Android phone of the year, balancing premium hardware with a gorgeous display and a rugged IP69 water/dust resistance rating. Grab the 512GB version from Best Buy during its early Black Friday sale and you'll get a straight $150 off your purchase. Activate through Verizon or AT&T and your discount will jump to $250! Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

$300 off Read more Read less ▼ Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 512GB: $1,299.99 From $999.99 at Best Buy Step aside, Samsung: I think Motorola may have dropped the best flip phone of 2025. Currently $300 off with activation during Best Buy's spooky-themed sale event, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is a supremely stylish foldable with two stunning pOLED displays, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a ton of handy AI features to boot. Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

50% off Read more Read less ▼ Motorola Razr (2024) 256GB: $699.99 $349.99 at Best Buy Speaking of flip phones, you can also buy the Motorola Razr (2024) from Best Buy and land a ridiculous 50% off your purchase. This last-gen Razr is still a solid pick in 2025, boasting two vibrant displays, flagship-level camera tech, and an all-day battery. Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

$200 off Read more Read less ▼ Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 From $99.99 at Best Buy The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) may be a last-gen device, but it continues to impress users with its spacious 6.7-inch 120Hz display, efficient Snapdragon chipset, and useful embedded stylus. Buy the phone and activate with Verizon or AT&T and you'll only pay 100 bucks out the door. Skip the activation and you're still looking at a 50% no-strings discount. Android Central rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

60% OFF Read more Read less ▼ Acer Chromebook 315: $299 $119 at Best Buy Whether you need a new laptop for work, class, or simply surfing the web, the Acer Chromebook 315 is a solid pick, boasting a full HD 15.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Buy the Chromebook from Best Buy today and you'll score a 60% discount, plus the retailer will even throw in a free protective sleeve.

$150 off Read more Read less ▼ Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy I don't care: I'm never giving up my Sony WH-1000XM4. These wireless headphones may be two generations behind, but they're still among my favorite pieces of tech. Currently an absurd $150 off during "DoorBOOsters", the Sony WH-1000XM4 boast an ultra-comfy design, solid ANC, and plenty of customizable sound settings.

$300 off Read more Read less ▼ Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar 51mm: $899.99 $599.99 at Best Buy The fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is a great Garmin watch, packed with military-grade durability and a bounty of health and fitness tracking features. It's also quite expensive. Fortunately, Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is attempting to remedy that by slashing $300 off the price of the watch.

50% OFF Read more Read less ▼ Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is a solid intro Chromebook with a bright 15.6-inch touchscreen display, snappy performance from the Intel 13th Gen Core i5 chip, and all-day battery life. Buy the laptop during Best Buy's weekend sale and you'll get a straight 50% knocked off your purchase!

$160 off Read more Read less ▼ Bose QuietComfort Headphones: $359 $199 at Best Buy Bose is one of the best producers of noise-cancelling headphones, and the QuietComfort headphones are a great place to start. These versatile cans boast customizable EQ and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) settings, plus a comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Buy a pair during Best Buy's sale event and score an epic $160 discount.

Black Friday FAQ

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

When is Black Friday 2025?

Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, which means the sale falls on November 28th this year. Cyber Monday occurs a few days later, on December 1st, and you can expect that entire weekend to be full of great deals on tech and other products. Of course, many retailers will be running early deals in preparation for the event, so I'm hard at work gathering all of the best discounts for Android users so you don't miss anything.

Should I wait until Black Friday to shop for new tech?

It's up to you! While Black Friday weekend generally showcases some of the best deals of the year, it's not unusual for retailers like Best Buy and Amazon to drop a small selection of their discounts early (such as the offerings detailed above). It's always nice to get your holiday shopping done early, but if you have the time, it'll be worth keeping an eye on our site to see the latest Android deals as they go live.