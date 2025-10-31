Best Buy just released its first batch of Black Friday deals, and the Android discounts are scary good - see my TOP 10 picks
The best deals of the year are trickling in.
Black Friday is still weeks away, but Best Buy is giving us an early look at the sale with its first batch of "DoorBOOster" deals. Yes, whoever named it that is clearly smoking something, but I have to admit: the Android deals on display (so far) are no laughing matter.
I'm talking about deals like 60% off the Acer Chromebook 315, or this offer that slashes an outstanding $350 off the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Many of these deals expire on Sunday, so don't dilly-dally if you're hoping to score some spooky savings ASAP. If you do miss this weekend's deals, fear not: Best Buy will be dropping new discounts every week as approach the big sale weekend, and I'll continue to share all of the best offers in this guide as they go live.
Early Black Friday quick links
- Best Buy: up to 60% off Chromebooks, Android phones, and more
- Amazon: early discounts on headphones, smart home tech
- Walmart: early price drops on ASUS laptops, locked phones
- Samsung: new Galaxy XR headset, trade-in opportunities
- Verizon: free phones with new line, trade-in
- T-Mobile: free Galaxy phones, $300 back w/ 5G Home Internet
- Mint Mobile: 50% off Pixel 10, BOGO Unlimited plans
- AT&T: get a free Z Flip 7 with trade-in, new line
Android Central coverage
- The best early Black Friday Samsung deals
- The best early Black Friday Google Pixel deals
Early Black Friday deals at Best Buy
Read moreRead less▼
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $949.99 at Best Buy
The Galaxy S25 Ultra continues Samsung's legacy of producing some of the most powerful smartphones on the market. The phone is powered by the legendary Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and boasts an incredible display with 12GB of RAM and all of the latest AI features. The phone is also pretty expensive, but buy the S25 Ultra unlocked from Best Buy and you'll score a sweet $350 off your purchase.
Read moreRead less▼
OnePlus 13 512GB: $999.99 From $749.99 at Best Buy
The 'nearly perfect' OnePlus 13 is our top pick for the best Android phone of the year, balancing premium hardware with a gorgeous display and a rugged IP69 water/dust resistance rating. Grab the 512GB version from Best Buy during its early Black Friday sale and you'll get a straight $150 off your purchase. Activate through Verizon or AT&T and your discount will jump to $250!
Read moreRead less▼
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 512GB: $1,299.99 From $999.99 at Best Buy
Step aside, Samsung: I think Motorola may have dropped the best flip phone of 2025. Currently $300 off with activation during Best Buy's spooky-themed sale event, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is a supremely stylish foldable with two stunning pOLED displays, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a ton of handy AI features to boot.
Read moreRead less▼
Motorola Razr (2024) 256GB: $699.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Speaking of flip phones, you can also buy the Motorola Razr (2024) from Best Buy and land a ridiculous 50% off your purchase. This last-gen Razr is still a solid pick in 2025, boasting two vibrant displays, flagship-level camera tech, and an all-day battery.
Read moreRead less▼
Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) 256GB: $399.99 From $99.99 at Best Buy
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) may be a last-gen device, but it continues to impress users with its spacious 6.7-inch 120Hz display, efficient Snapdragon chipset, and useful embedded stylus. Buy the phone and activate with Verizon or AT&T and you'll only pay 100 bucks out the door. Skip the activation and you're still looking at a 50% no-strings discount.
Read moreRead less▼
Acer Chromebook 315: $299 $119 at Best Buy
Whether you need a new laptop for work, class, or simply surfing the web, the Acer Chromebook 315 is a solid pick, boasting a full HD 15.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Buy the Chromebook from Best Buy today and you'll score a 60% discount, plus the retailer will even throw in a free protective sleeve.
Read moreRead less▼
Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
I don't care: I'm never giving up my Sony WH-1000XM4. These wireless headphones may be two generations behind, but they're still among my favorite pieces of tech. Currently an absurd $150 off during "DoorBOOsters", the Sony WH-1000XM4 boast an ultra-comfy design, solid ANC, and plenty of customizable sound settings.
Read moreRead less▼
Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar 51mm: $899.99 $599.99 at Best Buy
The fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is a great Garmin watch, packed with military-grade durability and a bounty of health and fitness tracking features. It's also quite expensive. Fortunately, Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is attempting to remedy that by slashing $300 off the price of the watch.
Read moreRead less▼
Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD: $599.99 $399.99 at Best Buy
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is a solid intro Chromebook with a bright 15.6-inch touchscreen display, snappy performance from the Intel 13th Gen Core i5 chip, and all-day battery life. Buy the laptop during Best Buy's weekend sale and you'll get a straight 50% knocked off your purchase!
Read moreRead less▼
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: $359 $199 at Best Buy
Bose is one of the best producers of noise-cancelling headphones, and the QuietComfort headphones are a great place to start. These versatile cans boast customizable EQ and ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) settings, plus a comfortable design and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Buy a pair during Best Buy's sale event and score an epic $160 discount.
Black Friday FAQ
When is Black Friday 2025?
Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, which means the sale falls on November 28th this year. Cyber Monday occurs a few days later, on December 1st, and you can expect that entire weekend to be full of great deals on tech and other products. Of course, many retailers will be running early deals in preparation for the event, so I'm hard at work gathering all of the best discounts for Android users so you don't miss anything.
Should I wait until Black Friday to shop for new tech?
It's up to you! While Black Friday weekend generally showcases some of the best deals of the year, it's not unusual for retailers like Best Buy and Amazon to drop a small selection of their discounts early (such as the offerings detailed above). It's always nice to get your holiday shopping done early, but if you have the time, it'll be worth keeping an eye on our site to see the latest Android deals as they go live.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.