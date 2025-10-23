AI in Motion: The Road to AI and the Future of Mobile

Hi Android Central readers!

AI is here, and it’s changing the way we use our phones in exciting ways. Rather than something to fear, AI is an incredible opportunity to make everyday mobile experiences smarter, faster, and more personal. Our goal is to help you understand what AI means for the mobile world and what it can do for you.

This comprehensive guide brings together editorials and insights that explore how AI is shaping the future of smartphones, from its innovations and possibilities to the challenges that come with it.

You’ll also find plenty of How-Tos, Q&As, comparisons, and deep dives designed to help you make the most of today’s AI features. Whether it’s Google’s Gemini, Samsung’s Galaxy AI, or Apple Intelligence, we’ve got every major platform covered.

Before you dive deep, Android Central worked with leading research firm IDC to produce a comprehensive article on the future of AI, and I would start there.

Happy Reading!



— Shruti Shekar, Editor-in-Chief

AI now and in the future

Exclusive: The road to AI — How it will transform our relationship with technology Raising kids in the age of AI: When your baby's first words are 'Hey Google' Can AI help you become a better runner? I tried the latest tech at IFA to find out OpenAI is being sued for allegedly contributing to a teen's suicide How Verizon uses AI, drones, and robots to keep your phone connected during a crisis

AI that makes life easier

These are the 5 best AI features on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 I actually use These are the 5 best AI features on the Google Pixel 10 Pro I actually use These two AI shortcuts have become an invaluable part of my Android experience I wore an AI voice recorder on my wrist for a week, here's how it went How Gemini solved a tricky apartment layout that drove me crazy for a year Garmin Connect Plus in-depth hands-on YouTube Music 'borrowed' this divisive Spotify AI feature, and I don't hate it You're using AI more than you realize: Here's how it powers your everyday tasks This is the best thing about the ever-evolving wave of AI on our phones

AI Basics: How AI works on your devices

Google Gemini AI Samsung Galaxy AI Motorola Moto AI Google One Google Tensor G5 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Ray-Ban Meta AI tips and tricks What is on-device AI processing? What phone hardware does it take for good, fast AI? What is agentic AI? How can AI translate text and speech in real-time?

GPT-5 vs. Gemini 2.5 Pro: OpenAI's bold move in the growing AI landscape Google vs. Apple: Who has the better live translate feature? Android vs. iPhone: Which platform is better for mobile AI? China vs. US: Which phones have better AI? Meta AI on Ray-Bans vs. Gemini on Android watches: The pros and cons

Best AI phones and apps for you

Best AI phones Best AI apps for Android Best Android phones Best Google Pixel phones Best Samsung phones Best camera phones

How to: Get the most out of AI

How to use AI on your Android phone How to deactivate AI on your smartphone How to use Gemini Live's camera and screen sharing features How to change Gemini's voice on Android How to remove your activity from Gemini How to use all the AI editing tools in Google Photos How to test YouTube Music's AI music hosts How to use Audio Magic Eraser on a Pixel How to use Audio Eraser on a Galaxy phone How to create custom AI stickers on a Google Pixel phone

AI and Photography: How your camera gets smarter