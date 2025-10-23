AI in Motion: The Road to AI and the Future of Mobile

Hi Android Central readers!
AI is here, and it’s changing the way we use our phones in exciting ways. Rather than something to fear, AI is an incredible opportunity to make everyday mobile experiences smarter, faster, and more personal. Our goal is to help you understand what AI means for the mobile world and what it can do for you.
This comprehensive guide brings together editorials and insights that explore how AI is shaping the future of smartphones, from its innovations and possibilities to the challenges that come with it.
You’ll also find plenty of How-Tos, Q&As, comparisons, and deep dives designed to help you make the most of today’s AI features. Whether it’s Google’s Gemini, Samsung’s Galaxy AI, or Apple Intelligence, we’ve got every major platform covered.
Before you dive deep, Android Central worked with leading research firm IDC to produce a comprehensive article on the future of AI, and I would start there.
Happy Reading!
— Shruti Shekar, Editor-in-Chief
AI now and in the future
Exclusive: The road to AI — How it will transform our relationship with technology
Raising kids in the age of AI: When your baby's first words are 'Hey Google'
Can AI help you become a better runner? I tried the latest tech at IFA to find out
OpenAI is being sued for allegedly contributing to a teen's suicide
How Verizon uses AI, drones, and robots to keep your phone connected during a crisis
AI that makes life easier
These are the 5 best AI features on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 I actually use
These are the 5 best AI features on the Google Pixel 10 Pro I actually use
These two AI shortcuts have become an invaluable part of my Android experience
I wore an AI voice recorder on my wrist for a week, here's how it went
How Gemini solved a tricky apartment layout that drove me crazy for a year
Garmin Connect Plus in-depth hands-on
YouTube Music 'borrowed' this divisive Spotify AI feature, and I don't hate it
You're using AI more than you realize: Here's how it powers your everyday tasks
This is the best thing about the ever-evolving wave of AI on our phones
AI Basics: How AI works on your devices
Ray-Ban Meta AI tips and tricks
What is on-device AI processing?
What phone hardware does it take for good, fast AI?
How can AI translate text and speech in real-time?
Comparing the best AI tools
GPT-5 vs. Gemini 2.5 Pro: OpenAI's bold move in the growing AI landscape
Google vs. Apple: Who has the better live translate feature?
Android vs. iPhone: Which platform is better for mobile AI?
China vs. US: Which phones have better AI?
Meta AI on Ray-Bans vs. Gemini on Android watches: The pros and cons
Best AI phones and apps for you
How to: Get the most out of AI
How to use AI on your Android phone
How to deactivate AI on your smartphone
How to use Gemini Live's camera and screen sharing features
How to change Gemini's voice on Android
How to remove your activity from Gemini
How to use all the AI editing tools in Google Photos
How to test YouTube Music's AI music hosts
How to use Audio Magic Eraser on a Pixel
How to use Audio Eraser on a Galaxy phone
How to create custom AI stickers on a Google Pixel phone
AI and Photography: How your camera gets smarter
Tech Talk: How does a tiny smartphone camera take such good photos?
Throw your camera in the trash. AI is here to make photography better
Tech Talk: How does your phone camera's 'Night Mode' work?
How the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra gimbal uses AI to elevate your mobile videos
How does AI 'create' an image?
What is computational photography?