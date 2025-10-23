AI in Motion: The Road to AI and the Future of Mobile

AI Is Taking Over Your Phone — Here’s What Comes Next

Hi Android Central readers!

AI is here, and it’s changing the way we use our phones in exciting ways. Rather than something to fear, AI is an incredible opportunity to make everyday mobile experiences smarter, faster, and more personal. Our goal is to help you understand what AI means for the mobile world and what it can do for you.

You’ll also find plenty of How-Tos, Q&As, comparisons, and deep dives designed to help you make the most of today’s AI features. Whether it’s Google’s Gemini, Samsung’s Galaxy AI, or Apple Intelligence, we’ve got every major platform covered.

Happy Reading!

— Shruti Shekar, Editor-in-Chief

AI now and in the future

AI that makes life easier

AI Basics: How AI works on your devices

Comparing the best AI tools

Best AI phones and apps for you

How to: Get the most out of AI

AI and Photography: How your camera gets smarter

TOPICS