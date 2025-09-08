Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Wearable technology is ubiquitous in 2025, with many people donning smartwatches, bands, or rings to gain insight into their fitness and health. We've also seen companies like Apple, Samsung, and Strava add AI coaching options for their products.

However, AI software in the fitness space is only one piece of the puzzle. Hardware companies are also developing new wearable concepts with AI at the core. To get an idea of where we're at and where we're headed, I tested Samsung's Running Coach software and Hypershell's X Ultra exoskeleton hardware at IFA 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

As an amateur distance runner, I wanted to find out if adding AI to my training could really help. Here's how it went.

Personal trainers aren't going anywhere... yet

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Samsung debuted Running Coach alongside the Galaxy Watch 8, and our own wearables expert Michael Hicks put it through its paces. His experience was less-than-stellar, as Running Coach underestimated his abilities. That got me wondering whether a more amateur runner like myself would be a better fit for the software.

At Samsung's mobile devices booth at IFA 2025, I filled out a quick survey about my sleep and running habits, and was then given a slip with my running level and a QR code.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Unfortunately, I still ran into Running Coach limitations. The feature is built around fixed goals that are linked to your running level — I got Level 5 after the quick survey at IFA — with little room for personalization.

I think this strategy is a mistake, because it makes Running Coach too centered upon the goal of finishing a race length you may not be interested in. Additionally, when you reach a goal, you simply move to the next level without much focus on being able to complete those distances during training on a week-to-week basis.

For instance, the Level 5 training plan has me trying to finish a 10K under 1:08:20 (11:00/mile) — something I can already do. I can't tell Running Coach that I'm trying to cut my 5K time rather than build up to longer distances, or that I'd rather gain the strength to run five times per week before scaling distances. This seems like something that would be easy enough for Samsung to add with a few extra survey questions.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I'll skip using Running Coach for my own training plan for now, but using Gemini AI on the Galaxy Watch 8 has actually been a big help. You can use it to ask quick questions, like running routes or stretches. It's also helpful for starting workouts and controlling your running watch hands-free.

Hypershell's X Ultra exoskeleton could be a game-changer

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I also tried a new AI hardware wearable at IFA, which falls into an emerging product category: exoskeletons. It's a device that straps onto your waist and thighs, featuring a motor on each side for lifting your legs robotically. I admit I was skeptical, and it sounds like something straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's real, and it's called the Hypershell X Ultra.

The company explained that its goal is to enhance human capabilities. The $2,000 exoskeleton utilizes AI and machine learning to anticipate your next move and provide motorized assistance accordingly. It uses data from more than 12 sensors and its AI MotionEngine Ultra, built on training data, to adjust to your individual stride signature. No one walks the same way, and that's why AI and ML are necessary.

The device connects to an Android app and is designed for physical activities, like walking, hiking, and running.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

It's something you really need to feel to believe, but the motorized exoskeleton actually does help lift your leg up in alignment with your stride to reduce exertion. You can feel the Hypershell X Ultra adjusting power and dynamics based on what you're doing — an easy way to test this is to shimmy your legs in place while feeling the motors ramp up in line.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central) (Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The extra power made it much easier to walk, hike, and climb stairs. I switched between transparency mode, which temporarily disables assistance, and the Eco and Hyper modes to get a feel for how much work the exoskeleton was really doing.

It's doing a lot, but I don't think AI wearable hardware like the Hypershell X Ultra will help you run faster or longer. Not because the device doesn't work, but you still need to build cardiovascular endurance to run well.

Additionally, my short sprints with Hypershell revealed that the waistband slightly limited my mobility. The gain in power you get from wearing the exoskeleton might be countered by less efficient running mechanics.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I don't see people wearing exoskeletons to beat their PRs, without even getting into the "cheating" debate. However, I do see runners potentially using exoskeletons for training. Fitness mode on the Hypershell X Ultra turns the motors against you, making it harder for you to run at your normal pace. It can also reduce impact stress while going downhill, possibly lessening knee and joint pain.

It might sound like torture, but advanced runners already do this with devices like speed parachutes. Personally, I find exoskeletons to be a more elegant solution for resistance training, and I'd definitely use a Hypershell in Fitness mode to intensify my training.

AI hardware vs. software

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

AI software tools are more accessible to runners than hardware exoskeletons, but I find the latter to be a more exciting training companion. AI running coaches simply don't provide enough personalization options, while the hardware can elevate your training while literally personalizing the experience in real time using AI and ML algorithms. I'd never use it in a race, but I do think it can help you become a better runner.

Note: Hypershell provided travel and lodging for part of my trip to IFA, but had no input in this article.