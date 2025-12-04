I wore the Oakley Meta HSTN AI smart glasses during a Spartan Race, and it was a game-changer. Here's how this became my secret weapon for unlocking deeper motivation and training harder

AC thVRsday In his weekly column, Android Central Senior Content Producer Nick Sutrich delves into all things VR, from new hardware to new games, upcoming technologies, and so much more.

When I got the Ray-Ban Stories back in 2021, I imagined a world where I would wear my glasses all day and freely document my daily life. While battery life still hinders this dream from becoming a reality, I often wear my AI glasses (as they're now known) whenever I leave the house or go for a run.

Like a smartwatch (which I also don't wear 24/7), my Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses have given me a new way to document my most special workouts and provide real insight into how I'm progressing over the course of my lifelong fitness journey.

I recently wore these glasses during a 5K Spartan Race and recorded every obstacle and running segment on the course. This means I can go back and check my exact performance on each obstacle the next time I run a Spartan — something I do multiple times per year — and highlight what I need to improve for the next run. It's an invaluable tool that's become part of my regular arsenal, especially now that Meta has substantially improved video recording stability via a free software update.

