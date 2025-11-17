I finally went for it and bought unsupported prescription lenses for my Oakley Meta HSTN and Vanguard smart glasses so you don't have to. From ordering to installation, here's how my experience went

Of all the emerging form factors for AI, smart glasses appear to be the most promising. Many of us already wear some form of glasses daily, whether those are prescription glasses, blue-light blocking glasses, or sunglasses. Embedding smart features and AI into a product that is already a huge part of our lives sounds like a recipe for success. There's just one problem — prescription glasses-wearers, despite being likely to benefit the most from having AI on their face, are usually left out.

To me, Meta makes the best smart glasses on the market, and they're ready for primetime. So, I took a leap. I spent over $500 on third-party prescription lenses for my Oakley Meta HSTN and Vanguard. Here's what it was like customizing Oakley Meta smart glasses with unsupported prescription lenses.

Ordering custom Meta lenses

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I've worn prescription Oakley glasses and sunglasses for half a decade now, and I was excited when Meta announced it was bringing its smart glasses to Oakley frames. Unfortunately, the Oakley Meta HSTN didn't officially support my prescription, and the Oakley Meta Vanguard is not offered with prescription lenses.

I wasn't about to give up, so I searched for third-party companies willing to make prescription lenses for Oakley Meta glasses. After months of research, I placed my first order with Lensology, a U.K. lens crafter that specializes in "click and fit" service for Meta glasses. I ordered a pretty specific lens configuration due to my prescription strength, and the color matched my Meta HSTN frames in the "Warm Gray" colorway.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The ordering process with Lensology was easy, and the company takes care of all import charges, so you aren't hit with a bill when they arrive. The wait, however, was a bit lengthy. It took approximately two weeks for Lensology to manufacture my lenses, as the configuration I chose was non-stock. Then, the U.S. FDA spot-checked my lenses during the import process, further delaying them.

I was told this was Lensology's first-ever FDA spot check (what luck!), and the company's customer service was responsive and helpful. Really, the delay was out of Lensology's control, and my lenses arrived roughly within a month of placing my order despite the snag. To make things right, Lensology sent another set of lenses free of charge, which passed customs immediately, confirming that this was just a fluke.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I then searched for a way to wear prescription lenses with the Oakley Meta Vanguard and stumbled upon SVED Optical. The company manufactures prescription inserts for various types of sports glasses and goggles, and indeed, they have one for Vanguard.

The experience ordering from SVED was exceptional for a few reasons. The company is based in the U.S., which simply makes things easier for a stateside buyer. The Vanguard inserts were also significantly cheaper, costing only $164 (even less with an email discount). They slot in behind the Vanguard's built-in Oakley Prizm sunglass lenses, which makes them more affordable.

SVED delivered my Oakley Meta Vanguard inserts 12 days after I placed my order. That turnaround time is good enough to rival official Meta/Oakley handling speeds, if it sold Vanguard prescription lenses.

Installation and fit

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I try to order straight from LensCrafters, the EssilorLuxottica-owned company Meta partners with for smart glasses, whenever possible. It costs more, but the return policy and warranties are exceptional. I like being able to walk into a store and get my situation handled immediately, and not having that with Lensology or SVED was a risk. To their credit, both brands accept mail-in returns within 30 days.

When each order arrived, the quality and insertion process left me with no complaints. Putting the SVED inserts into the Meta Vanguard is so simple that anyone can do it. You remove the stock Vanguard nose piece and slip the SVED inserts into place. The prescription lenses are attached to a new nosepiece, which secures them to the Vanguard frame.

I was skeptical about the added weight and how my prescription Vanguard setup would feel on my face. Surely, the lenses would rattle and scratch against the stock sunglass lenses, right? Between daily use and a 5K run, I was pleased to find that none of these were noticeable issues.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The process was trickier for the Meta HSTN glasses, because you have to physically remove the stock lenses and push the prescription ones in their place. It'll be a harder process the thicker the prescription lenses. Lensology has a great instructional video on YouTube, though, and the company even records a test fit from their factory that validates the lenses fit in HSTN frames.

If you have any experience changing out prescription lenses, the process is easy. Even if you don't, you'll get the hang of it quickly. The secret is to push really hard — you might think the glasses will break, but it's a necessary part of the process.

Absolutely worth it

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Meta's AI glasses are already pricey, but adding prescription lenses through a third-party company further increases the cost of entry. There's inherent risk, even with reputable companies. You might be left at a loss if you get buyer's remorse and need to pay to ship the custom lenses back through the return process. That's why, after months of indecision, I gave SVED and Lensology a shot so you don't have to take that risk.

I recommend both SVED and Lensology, and I ordered lenses from each with my own cash. If you can only pick one, I'd go with the Vanguard inserts. The cheaper price means you won't be in trouble if your prescription changes and you need a new set. On the other hand, the SVED and Vanguard combo isn't feasible for use indoors or at night. If you need clear or Transitions lenses, the Lensology and HSTN setup is the way to go.

Now that I've gone through the process of putting unsupported prescription lenses in Oakley Meta HSTN and Vanguard, I think anyone on the fence should do the same. It's worth it because Meta glasses are a game-changer, and everyone should get to experience them.