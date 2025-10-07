Do Meta AI glasses support prescription lenses? Best answer: Yes, most Meta AI glasses support prescription lenses. It's best to order the prescription you need when you buy your glasses, but a few 3rd parties also provide aftermarket prescription options.

Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, and Oakley Meta HSTN all support prescription lenses ranging from -6.0 to +4.0 for each lens. Ray-Ban Meta glasses support prescription lenses for all three styles — that's Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner — and Oakley Meta HSTN's single style also supports the entire -6.0 to +4.0 range of prescription lenses.

Best yet, you can choose any of the lens colors or finishes for whatever pair you like best and still order the prescription options you need. Whether you're looking at Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 vs Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 or having a harder time choosing between the bold styles of Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 vs Oakley Meta HSTN, rest assured that when you finally find your style, you can easily add a prescription to your order.

If you're ordering from Meta's website, first choose your glasses style, frame color, and lens color, then click the "Add Prescription" button above the "Add to Bag" button on the product page. Prescription lenses are FSA and HSA compatible, as well, so you can use your specialized medical funds to get a dope pair of everyday Meta AI glasses.

Oakley Meta Vanguard

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Oakley Meta Vanguard might have an incredible, bold style and equally bold lens color options, but these Meta AI glasses do not support prescription lenses. They're the only Meta AI glasses that don't support prescription lenses, and, unfortunately, it's unlikely that Meta will add the capability in the future.

This is a bummer for anyone looking to get the most rugged Meta AI glasses available. All Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses are outfitted with Oakley Prizm lenses for superior outdoor comfort, but that's not much help if you need a prescription.

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses are the most cutting-edge pair of AI glasses Meta sells, complete with a display in the right lens and an impressive neural band you wear on your wrist for gesture-based input.

Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses only come in two colors with Transitions lenses built-in by default and support a prescription range from -4.0 to +4.0. This reduced prescription range can be limiting for some users, so keep this in mind before scheduling your demo to try them on.

