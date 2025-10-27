Meta Ray-Ban Display demos are popping up at an unexpected spot

What you need to know

Verizon is now hosting Meta Ray-Ban Display demos at select stores throughout the U.S.

Meta Ray-Ban Display cannot be purchased without a demo, making availability scarce and demo locations crucial.

While other locations are booked into the coming weeks, Verizon stores might let you buy Meta Ray-Ban Display sooner.

Meta launched its Ray-Ban Display smart glasses at the end of last month, and it was on the softer side. The company made Meta Ray-Ban Display only available for purchase after completing an in-store demo. The reasoning behind the decision was so that customers could interact with the device and get a proper sizing for the sEMG wristband before buying it.

Naturally, that made getting a Meta Ray-Ban Display a bit trickier at launch. There were some initial scheduling hiccups, as recounted by Reddit users, and limited demo availability. Demos and delivery dates quickly slipped into November and December. Initially, Meta said the Ray-Ban Display demos would be available at Best Buy, LensCrafters, Ray-Ban Stores, and Verizon stores.

Verizon is only now starting to carry Meta Ray-Ban Display and accept demo bookings for the smart glasses. The first day of availability is Nov. 5, and you can schedule a demo slot now on Meta's website. If you're lucky enough to live near a Verizon store offering Meta Ray-Ban Display demos, you might not have to wait long — there are still plenty of opening-week demos at Verizon stores at the time of publishing.

After completing the demo, you can buy Meta Ray-Ban Display straight from Verizon. It doesn't look like you need to be a Verizon customer to buy a pair, and they're available for the same $799 retail price at the wireless carrier. However, only the Black colorway is sold at Verizon, so you're out of luck if you're on the hunt for Sand.

Which Verizon stores will offer Meta Ray-Ban Display demos?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

For now, demo availability of Meta Ray-Ban Display is quite limited at Verizon stores. Demos are only occurring at these six stores:

Canton, OH

Cypress Mill, TX

Laguna Niguel, CA

Murfreesboro, TN

Nanuet, NY

Queen Creek, AZ

After a soft launch for Meta Ray-Ban Display, it's great to see more demo and purchasing options for the smart glasses.