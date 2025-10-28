Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) vs. Oakley Meta Vanguard: Chic meets sporty

The same general tech provides vastly different experiences on Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses.

It's a complicated question, because Vanguard is better at one thing — improving your workouts — whereas Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 are clearly the more versatile option. As such, if you want a pair of smart glasses for everyday wear and the occasional workout, Ray-Ban will likely serve your needs best. On the flip side, if you need the best smart glasses for workouts, that's going to be Vanguard.

Let's compare all the differences between Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 and Oakley Meta Vanguard to help you decide.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) vs. Oakley Meta Vanguard: Pricing and availability

Meta launched the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) smart glasses at Connect 2025, and they're now widely available for purchase. You can buy Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) now online and at retail partners starting at $379. Unlike the Oakley Meta Vanguard, there are three different styles to choose from here: Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner. Additionally, prescriptions between -6.00 and +4.00 are compatible.

By comparison, Oakley Meta Vanguard are a bit pricier, with a flat $499 price tag. There are a handful of Vanguard frame and lens colors, but the smart glasses only come in one style. While you can swap out the lenses as you please, you're stuck with the side colorway forever, so choose wisely. These smart glasses aren't available with prescription lenses. You can find them at Meta, Oakley, and partner retailers.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) vs. Oakley Meta Vanguard: Design and features

If you're familiar with Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 smart glasses, it'll be helpful to know that the Gen 2 revision retains an identical frame design. Whether that's a good or bad thing might depend on whether you found the first-generation model comfortable or not. There are still Wayfarer, Skyler, and Headliner styles available, as well as large and regular sizes for Wayfarer. Ideally, there are a lot of frame options that'll help users find a good fit.

The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses did cut a bit of weight this generation, coming in at 48 grams. That's only a four-gram difference compared to Gen 1, but it's a bigger deal when you compare the smart glasses to the new Oakley Meta Vanguard. The latter weighs 66 grams, and while it does offer silicone nose pads for a better fit, Vanguard is still heavy.

Then, there's the difference in look. Oakley Meta Vanguard has one singular curved lens that wraps around the sunglass frames. Of course, this is quite the contrast compared to the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2). That's amplified by the fact that there are no clear, prescription, or Transition lenses available for Vanguard. They're only available as sunglasses, though you can swap the lens color for a different one at a later date.

Vanguard are giant overall, sporting a hinge-to-hinge length of 136mm and a lens height of 59mm. Being that the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses are smaller and support polarized, clear, prescription, and Transition lenses, they'll fit in more places. They could also be more comfortable than Vanguard.

Notably, the Oakley Meta Vanguard has its camera in the center of the frame, which will provide a better POV-style recording perspective. On the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), the camera is beside the right lens. Both smart glasses have open-ear speakers on the temple, but the Vanguard's speakers are louder.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) vs. Oakley Meta Vanguard: Hardware and specs

Meta smart glasses generally feature the same technology on the inside — the major differences come in the frames and styles. However, the Oakley Meta Vanguard does have a few tricks that other Meta smart glasses don't. For one, it offers the longest battery life, up to 9 hours on a single charge. Vanguard also has an IP67 rating for full dust and water-resistance, while the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) only have IPX4 certification.

Vanguard's speakers are six decibels louder than the ones inside Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), and Meta claims you can hear them in up to 30 MPH winds. Both glasses feature adaptive volume, which can raise and lower the volume dynamically when loud sounds pass by.

Additionally, Oakley Meta Vanguard is designed for workouts with Strava and Garmin Connect integration. It can read out your stats in real time with Meta AI when your phone is nearby and a supported Garmin watch is paired.

Category

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2)

Oakley Meta Vanguard

Camera

12MP Ultra-Wide

12MP Ultrawide

Photo resolution

3024 X 4032 pixels (Portrait only)

3024 X 4032 pixels (Portrait only)

Video resolution

1200p at 60FPS

1440p at 30FPS

3K at 30FPS

3K (~2300 x 3100) at 30 fps (Portrait only)

Water resistance

IPX4

IP67

Speakers

2X open ear speakers

2X open ear speakers

Interface

Touchpad on side, Meta AI for voice and camera

Touchpad on side, Meta AI for voice and camera

Microphones

Custom 5-mic Array

Custom 5-mic Array

Storage

32GB; about 100+ videos (30 sec) and 1000+ photos

32GB; about 100+ videos (30 sec) and 1000+ photos

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 6; Bluetooth 5.3

Compatibility

iOS; Android

iOS; Android

Battery

Up to 8 hours per charge

Up to 9 hours per charge

Charging (glasses) case

Up to 48 hours

Up to 36 hours

Prescription lens support

Polarized, Transitions, prescription (-6.0 to +4.0)

None

Weight

52g

66g

The camera quality is identical across models, with Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) sporting a 12MP ultrawide with a photo resolution of 3024 x 4032 pixels. You get 3K video at 30 FPS or 1080p video at 60 FPS. Each set of smart glasses comes with 32GB of storage, and that equals more than 1,000 photos or more than 100 30-second video recordings.

While Vanguard has more battery life onboard the glasses, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) has longer case battery life. You get up to 48 hours of charge from the Ray-Ban case compared to up to 36 hours from the Oakley case.

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) vs. Oakley Meta Vanguard: Which one should you buy?

As a runner, I'm used to buying tech specifically suited for my runs and workouts. I have smartwatches and earbuds that are only used while running, for instance. Oakley Meta Vanguard are ideal for similar use cases. They're absolutely stellar for hiking, running, and working out, but it'd be impossible to pull them off in a coffee shop.

Naturally, that limits how often you'll feel comfortable wearing your $500 smart glasses, so you'll have to decide if the value proposition makes sense for your workout needs. Other concerns include weight and comfort — at well over 60 grams, Vanguard might feel unwieldy for those not used to wearing heavy shades while working out. If you can get past those limits, the Vanguard are the best smart glasses for fitness buffs.

The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) are for everyone else. These smart glasses try to do it all and fit in during nearly all situations. That's evidenced by their classic Ray-Ban styles, which won't look out of place in a mall or restaurant. With Meta AI support, a 3K video camera, eight-hour battery life, and open-air speakers, the Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) manage to deliver the same core tech as Vanguard while being more approachable.

