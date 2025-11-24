Meta is piloting a trade-in program for Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses — here's how it works

What you need to know

Meta is testing a trade-in program for its Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses.

Users can trade in a pair of glasses or earbuds to receive a discount on a new pair of Meta smart glasses.

The offer is live now and lasts through the end of the year while supplies last, but might not appear for everyone.

Meta is piloting a trade-in program for its smart glasses that lets buyers send in their old device in exchange for up to $122 in credit towards a new pair. The program began November 14 and lasts through December 31, or "while supplies last." Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 are eligible for trade-in toward a new pair of Meta glasses, excluding Meta Ray-Ban Display. You can also send in select earbud pairs from Apple, Beats, and Samsung in exchange for credit towards your purchase.

It's the first time Meta has experimented with accepting trade-ins, and it's unclear whether the program will stick around. It was spotted on the Ray-Ban Meta subreddit by users, and is confirmed by a legal document on Meta's website. Since it's a limited test, not every buyer will see the trade-in option while completing their purchase.

The option to trade in a pair of glasses or earbuds appears after you add an eligible pair of Meta glasses to your bag. You can trade in an eligible device toward either Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1, Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2, Oakley Meta HSTN, and Oakley Meta Vanguard. The offer only appears for the regular models, as limited-edition and refurbished variants are excluded.

These are the glasses and earbuds eligible for trade-in through the pilot program:

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1

Apple Airpods Pro 2

Apple Airpods Pro

Apple Airpods Pro 4

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2

Beats Studio Buds Plus

Beats Fit Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 can earn up to $122 in credit, while AirPods, Beats, and Samsung Galaxy Buds can earn up to $70 in credit. We're seeing different trade-in values on different browsers and devices. Meta mistakenly lists AirPods Pro 4 as being eligible; it's unclear if the company actually means AirPods 4 or AirPods Pro 3.

How does Meta's trade-in program work?

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Like most programs, the Meta pilot uses a third-party company to handle trade-ins. In this case, it's a company named Reconext, which Meta describes as "a leading prover of aftermarket lifestyle services for electronics" with "more than 20 years of experience evaluating used electronic equipment."

The trade-in device must be in working condition and include its case and charger. Buyers need to send in their old device within 30 days of receiving the shipping label for it. Once they complete the purchase, they'll complete a separate questionnaire that determines the exact trade-in quote.

This value "may be more than, less than, or of no value compared to the official quote that was conveyed to you" after it is inspected by Reconext. After inspection, the value of your trade-in will be refunded to your original payment method.

While we don't know if Meta's trade-in program will be permanent, this pilot is a way for Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 owners to upgrade to Gen 2 or an Oakley style at a discount.