The Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, announced that the platform is rolling out "Your Algorithm" to U.S. users for Reels today (Dec 10).

This feature lets users see and control what the AI thinks they like to view in Reels.

Instagram states that while Reels is the first, there are plans to bring Your Algorithm control to the search and home tabs.

Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, broke the news about the platform's newest feature: "Your Algorithm." According to Mosseri, this will let users "see and control" what content is produced for them in Reels. Instagram reportedly leverages its AI software to show users what it believes they're interested in. If you're ever wondering why you're seeing the Reels you are, this will give you the insight you need.

In Mosseri's video, he explains that users can head into "Your Algorithm" and fine-tune this as needed.

This feature is rolling out today (Dec 10) for the U.S., and a subsequent blog post went further, detailing more. When in Reels, users will soon notice an icon at the top right (it looks like two hearts on separate tracks). From there, you can see "Your Algorithm," a quick overview of what Instagram's AI believes you like to see. Users will notice two important categories: "what you want to see more of" and "what you want to see less of."

The former includes everything the AI already thinks you like, and you can add or subtract topics from there. The latter, what you want less of, is for topics you don't want to see while scrolling through Reels. The recommendations Instagram gives you will "adapt" to whatever you've set in Your Algorithm. Lastly, the post states users can "share" their interests, which is the short AI-generated blurb that sums it all up.

Mosseri adds that there's interest in a "world where there's transparency and control" with what the user sees on Instagram.

It's your algorithm

(Image credit: Instagram)

This is just the beginning for Instagram. Mosseri's announcement post adds that while Reels is the first, there's work to be done to bring "Your Algorithm" to the main Instagram feed and the search tab. The inclusion of the search tab is said to specifically show things you've added.

U.S. users are the first to receive this in Reels today; however, the company is already looking to bring it to more English speakers globally "soon."

Instagram's AI has been busy recently, as the platform started leaning on its software to identify teen users. The purpose is to help activate its teen-focused protections for younger users on the platform. It was stated that the AI would flag underage users even if their birthdays claim they're an adult. If flagged, Instagram's Teen Account settings will be automatically applied, closing off who can contact them and controlling the content they see.